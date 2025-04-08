Bank of Maharashtra stock rallies 5% as Q4 gross loans rise 18% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra share price advanced nearly 5 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, after the public sector bank reported double-digit growth in loans and deposits in its March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) business update.

The stock of Bank of Maharashtra leaped 4.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹45.75 per share, before paring some gains to quote 3 per cent higher at ₹44.96 per share at 10:25 AM. By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex index was up 721 points (0.99 per cent) at the time of writing this report.

During the March 2025 quarter, Bank of Maharashtra reported a 15.33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in total business at ₹5,47,159 crore (₹5.47 trillion). Of this, gross advances were at ₹2.40 trillion, up 17.84 per cent Y-o-Y over ₹2.03 trillion seen in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off day's highs; Sensex 650 pts higher at 73,750; Nifty below 22,400 Total Business in Q4FY24 was ₹4.74 trillion and ₹5.07 trillion in Q3FY25. Gross advances in Q3FY25 were ₹2.28 trillion.

Total Deposits for Bank of Maharashtra in Q4FY25 stood, provisionally, at ₹3.07 trillion, up 13.45 per cent Y-o-Y over ₹2.70 trillion reported in Q4FY25. In the December quarter of FY25, total deposits were at ₹2.79 trillion.

With this, the PSB's credit-to-deposit ratio (CDR) improved to 78.14 per cent from 75.22 per cent Y-o-Y. It, however, moderated from 81.95 per cent Q-o-Q.

That apart, among liquid deposits, Bank of Maharashtra's current account-savings account (CASA) deposits rose 14.64 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.63 trillion from ₹1.42 trillion. Q4 CASA deposits were also higher than Q3FY25's deposits of ₹1.37 trillion.

ALSO READ | Cyient shares jump 5% after HDFC MF buys 0.62 mn shares via bulk deal Bank of Maharashtra is a Public Sector Bank (PSB), offering personal banking, cash management, retail loans, and other financial services. It provides deposit facilities via savings/current bank account, vehicle loans, personal loans, retail trade finance, global banking, lending to priority sector and small scale sector, foreign exchange and export finance, corporate loans, and equipment loans.

Bank of Maharashtra has a market capitalisation of around ₹34,500 crore. The stock hit an all-time high of ₹96.5 per share on January 7, 2008, and an all-time low of ₹7.7 per share on March 13, 2020.

Bank of Maharashtra shares; 52-week high, meanwhile, is at ₹73.5 per share, which it touched on June 3, 2024. The stock's 52-week low is at ₹38.11 per share, which it touched on April 7, 2025.