Home / Markets / News / BCPL Railway shares jumps 8% on winning ₹79 crore order from RVNL

BCPL Railway shares jumps 8% on winning ₹79 crore order from RVNL

The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL)

BCPL Railway Infrastructure share price
BCPL Railway shares, Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BCPL Railway Infrastructure shares jumped 7.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹81 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL).  At 11:02 AM, BPCL Railway’s share price was trading 3.32 per cent higher at ₹77.5 per share on BSE. Meanwhile, RVNL shares were trading 0.4 per cent higher at ₹315.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.15 per cent at 85,357.83.
 
The work involves upgrading the overhead equipment (OHE) from an existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV AT feeding system, including feeder and earthing works, in the Ravikampadu-Duvvada section (100 RKM/191 TKM) of the Vijayawada Division under South Central Railway.
 
“It is hereby informed that the company emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), PIU-Secundrabad-Electrical for the work of Tender No. RVNL-SC-RVD-DVD-OHE-SLT relating to the work of “Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for OHE upgradation of existing 1X25kV system to 2X25kV AT feeding system with feeder and earthing works in Ravikampadu(RVD) (Excl)-Duvvada (DVD)(Incl (100 RKM/ 191 TKM) Vijayawada Division under South Central Railway,” the filing read.  
 
The project is valued at ₹78.97 crore and has to be completed within 18 months from the execution date. 
 
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited (BCPL) is a railway modernisation service provider engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure development, involving design, drawing, supply, erection and commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz single phase traction overhead equipment.
 
BCPL provides a turnkey solution for setting up Traction Sub stations to support and regulate the flow of electrical current required for energising the Electric Locomotives. BCPL is also engaged in providing modification solutions for the existing electrified tracks in order to enable them to support the high speed plans of the Indian Railways.
 
RVNL specialises in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. The company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, the construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 170 points; Nifty above 26,100; IT, Private Bank shares rise

Explained: How will implementation of the CoSS impact Swiggy, Eternal?

Tata MF launches Titanium Specialised Investment Fund; check key features

IT, pharma to gain most from rupee fall; don't jump to buy yet: Analysts

Nifty IT index jumps 2%; what's driving IT stocks higher today? Find here

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story