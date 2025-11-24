BCPL Railway shares jumps 8% on winning ₹79 crore order from RVNL

The work involves upgrading the overhead equipment (OHE) from an existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV AT feeding system, including feeder and earthing works, in the Ravikampadu-Duvvada section (100 RKM/191 TKM) of the Vijayawada Division under South Central Railway.

The project is valued at ₹78.97 crore and has to be completed within 18 months from the execution date.

“It is hereby informed that the company emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), PIU-Secundrabad-Electrical for the work of Tender No. RVNL-SC-RVD-DVD-OHE-SLT relating to the work of “Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for OHE upgradation of existing 1X25kV system to 2X25kV AT feeding system with feeder and earthing works in Ravikampadu(RVD) (Excl)-Duvvada (DVD)(Incl (100 RKM/ 191 TKM) Vijayawada Division under South Central Railway,” the filing read.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited (BCPL) is a railway modernisation service provider engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure development, involving design, drawing, supply, erection and commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz single phase traction overhead equipment.

BCPL provides a turnkey solution for setting up Traction Sub stations to support and regulate the flow of electrical current required for energising the Electric Locomotives. BCPL is also engaged in providing modification solutions for the existing electrified tracks in order to enable them to support the high speed plans of the Indian Railways.

RVNL specialises in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. The company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, the construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings.