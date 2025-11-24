Nifty IT index jumps 2%; what's driving IT stocks higher today? Find here

Asia-Pacific markets started the day higher on Monday after New York Fed President John Williams signaled the possibility of a third US rate cut this year. Williams noted that labour market weakness now poses a bigger economic risk than inflation, boosting expectations of further monetary easing.

According to G. Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, the rebound is supported by two key factors i.e.the latest depreciation in the rupee, which aids IT exporters, and the sharp correction already seen in the sector. He further noted that the current uptick provides a favourable short-term buying opportunity.

Analysts attributed the up move to a pullback rally after sharp declines in past sessions. The index is currently 22.72 per cent below its 52-week high of 46,088.90 and is down about 14.8 per cent so far this year.

The Fed’s final policy meeting of 2025 is set for December 9-10, with the benchmark rate at 3.75-4 per cent. Fed funds futures now price in a 70 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point cut, up sharply from about 44 per cent earlier this month.

In general, a Fed rate cut boosts global risk appetite and US corporate tech spending, lifting demand for Indian IT services. It also supports foreign inflows into Indian markets, which typically benefits large-cap IT stocks.

That said, regional markets were broadly higher. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.56 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.12 per cent, recovering from Friday’s 1.59 per cent drop.