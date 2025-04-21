Home / Markets / News / Bharat Dynamics, BHEL, among top stock picks for today; Check TP, stop loss

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One has recommended three stocks to buy today; here are full details

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Stock recommendations

NSE Scrip – BDL
View - Bullish
Last close – ₹1,393
Over the past seven months, the stock has been consolidating within a range. However, after establishing a base near the 89-week EMA, it has now witnessed a strong bullish breakout in the form of a double-bottom pattern. This breakout is further validated by a bullish gap on the weekly chart, which qualifies as a breakaway gap. Additionally, the RSI Smoothened has crossed above the 60 mark, signalling strong bullish momentum in this counter. 
Hence, we recommend to BUY BDL around ₹1,393 - ₹1,385 | SL: ₹1,322 | Target: ₹1,530 
 
NSE Scrip – BHEL

View -   Bullish
Last close – ₹227
On the daily chart, a strong bullish reversal is underway with the breakout of an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern, indicating the start of a higher top–higher bottom price structure. Adding to the bullish sentiment, there’s a bullish crossover between the 20 and 50 DEMA, while the breakout is backed by robust volume, reinforcing the strength of the move.  Also Read: Stock Market LIve Updates
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' BHEL around ₹227 - ₹225 | SL: ₹216| Target: ₹247
 
NSE Scrip – GRMOVER
View - Bullish
Last close – ₹323
The stock has confirmed a long-term breakout from a classic Cup and Handle pattern, following a consolidation phase lasting over two years. The volume behaviour aligns perfectly with the pattern, rising during up moves and tapering off during declines, signalling strong accumulation by strong hands. Moreover, the price is trading well above all key moving averages, reflecting a robust uptrend across major timeframes.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' GRMOVER around ₹323 - ₹320| SL: ₹306| Target: ₹356  (Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
