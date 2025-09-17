Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Urban Company IPO makes solid debut; shares list at 57% premium on bourses

Urban Company IPO makes solid debut; shares list at 57% premium on bourses

Urban Company share price: Urban Company shares listed at ₹161 per share on the BSE and ₹162.25 per share on the NSE, against the IPO issue price of ₹103 per share

urban company,kunal bahl

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Urban Company share price: Shares of tech-driven home services marketplace player, Urban Company, made a solid debut on the bourses following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at ₹161 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹58 or 56.31 per cent over the issue price of ₹103 per share.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Urban Company shares listed at a premium of ₹59.25 or 57.52 per cent at ₹162.25 per share.  
 
Urban Company IPO listing was largely in line with expectations from the grey market. Prior to the company’s listing on Dalal Street, the company’s shares were trading in the grey market at around ₹157.5 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹54.5, or approximately 52.91 per cent over the IPO issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 

Urban Company IPO details

The public offering comprised a fresh issue of 45.8 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹472 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 138.6 million shares, worth ₹1,428 crore. The public issue was priced in a range of ₹98 to ₹103 per equity share, with a lot size of 145 shares. The IPO was open for subscription from September 10 to September 12, 2025.
 
The offering saw overwhelming demand from investors and was oversubscribed by 103.63 times. This response was driven primarily by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to the issue 147.20 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 74.04 times, while retail investor participation also remained strong with 39.25 times subscription.  ALSO READ: Shringar House of Mangalsutra lists at 14% premium, misses IPO GMP forecast 

Also Read

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; Urban Company lists at 57% premium

share market stock market trading

Dev Accelerator makes flat D-street debut at ₹61; misses GMP estimates

ipo market listing share market

VMS TMT IPO opens today: Analysts see long-term potential; should you bid?

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities

'Mid, smallcaps expensive, but smart stock picking can generate alpha'

Suhas Rajkumar, Chief executive officer and cofounder, Simple Energy

Simple Energy develops India's first heavy rare earth-free EV motor

Urban Company fixed the issue price at ₹103 per share. As outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as those funds will go to the selling shareholders. However, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for various strategic initiatives. These include investment in technology development, enhancement of cloud infrastructure, lease payments for office spaces, marketing campaigns, and general corporate purposes.
 
The public offering was well-received by market analysts and brokerage firms. Analysts at Deven Choksey Research recommended subscribing to the public issue. Similarly, Anand Rathi Research and Canara Bank Securities also gave a positive outlook, recommending that investors subscribe from a long-term investment perspective. 

About Urban Company

Urban Company is a technology-driven online services marketplace, focused on providing high-quality services across various home and beauty categories. As of June 30, 2025, the company operated in 51 cities across India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Singapore. This figure does not include cities served through its joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Out of the 51 cities, 47 are located in India.

More From This Section

Real Estate, capital market

Prestige Estates "doing all things right", says Nomura; sees 17% upside

Delhivery, Aegis in focus as JPMorgan initiates coverage

Delhivery, Aegis Logistics get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan; check target

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Mangal Electrical shares hit all time low, falls 8% on posting weak Q1 nos

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres rises 3% as co becomes lead sponsor of Team India for 3 years

Rupee

Rupee trades below 88 mark on weak dollar ahead of Fed; opens at 87.83/$

Topics : Share Market Today IPOs initial public offering (IPO) BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty IPO listing time listing stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon