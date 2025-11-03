Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Airtel Q2 result: Profit rises 89% to ₹6,791 cr, Arpu surges to ₹256

Bharti Airtel Q2 result: Profit rises 89% to ₹6,791 cr, Arpu surges to ₹256

Airtel's consolidated revenue from operations for Q2FY26 stood at ₹52,145 crore, up 25.7 per cent Y-o-Y, "driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa," the company said

Airtel

Airtel's average revenue per user (Arpu) surged 9.9 per cent to ₹256 during the quarter from ₹233 in the same quarter last year.(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,791.7 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), marking a significant jump of 89 per cent from ₹3,593.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit increased 14.2 per cent from ₹5,947.9 crore.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations for Q2FY26 stood at ₹52,145 crore, up 25.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 5.4 per cent sequentially, "driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa," the company said in a BSE filing. 
 
Airtel's average revenue per user (Arpu) surged 9.9 per cent to ₹256 during the quarter from ₹233 in the same quarter last year.
 
 
"We delivered another quarter of solid performance, achieving a consolidated revenue of ₹52,145 crore, growing 5.4 per cent sequentially and underscoring the strength of our portfolio. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.9 per cent. Africa delivered another quarter of standout performance with constant currency revenue growth of 7.1 per cent," said Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel.
 
Airtel said that it has strengthened its position in the postpaid segment, recording net additions of 0.95 million customers during the quarter, taking the total postpaid user base to 27.5 million. It also reported that the number of smartphone data customers increased by 22.2 million over the past 12 months, marking an 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise.

At the end of the quarter, Airtel's customer base stood at about 450 million in India and 174 million in Africa, bringing the overall customer base to around 624 million across 15 countries, the company said.
 
It reported a consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of ₹29,919 crore with an Ebitda margin of 57.4 per cent.
 

Bharti Airtel Q2 result highlights

Revenue: ₹52,145 crore
Profit: ₹₹6,791.7 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹11.72 (basic) and ₹11.30 (diluted)

