Stocks to Watch today, Nov 7: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Lupin, Bajaj Housing

Stocks to Watch today, November 7, 2025: From Bharti Airtel, LIC, Bajaj Housing Finance, Lupin, here is a list of stocks that will be in focus today

Stocks to watch today
Stocks to watch today | Image: Bloomberg
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:06 AM IST
Stocks to watch, Friday, November 7, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a muted start on Friday, amid a weakness in global markets following a sell-off in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. At 07:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 98 points at 25,492.5 levels.
 
Asian markets were trading lower following declines on Wall Street. Last checked, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.8 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei fell 2 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.6 per cent.
 
Overnight, the US equity market settled lower amid mounting concerns around lofty valuations of tech stocks. The S&P 500 fell 1.12 per cent, the Nasdaq edged down 1.9 per cent, while the Dow Jones fell 0.84 per cent. 
 

Here are the key stocks to watch today, November 7, 2025:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: In the July-September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), the company reported a net profit of ₹494 crore, up 24.8 per cent from ₹395.7 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue increased 12.8 per cent to ₹6,303.5 crore against ₹5,589.3 crore. 
 
Bharti Airtel: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) is reportedly planning to sell around a 0.8 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel through a block deal valued at approximately ₹10,300 crore. The transaction is expected to be priced at a floor of ₹2,030 per share, representing a 3.1 per cent discount to Airtel’s previous closing price.
 
Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state-insurer's consolidated net profit grew 31 per cent to ₹10,098 crore against ₹7,728 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net premium income in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,26,930 crore, up 5.5 per cent from ₹1,20,326 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
 
Lupin: The pharma company’s profit surged 73.3 per cent to ₹1,477.9 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹852.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased 24.2 per cent to ₹7,047.5 crore from ₹5,672.7 crore a year ago.
 
NHPC: The company reported a 13.5 per cent growth in profit to ₹1,021.4 crore, compared to ₹900 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue also increased 10.3 per cent to ₹3,365.3 crore, up from ₹3,051.9 crore in the year-ago period.
 
ABB India: The company’s profit declined 7.2 per cent to ₹408.9 crore, compared to ₹440.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue grew 13.7 per cent to ₹3,310.7 crore, up from ₹2,912.2 crore a year ago.
 
Mankind Pharma: The pharma major reported consolidated profit of ₹511.5 crore, down 22 per cent from ₹655.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue jumped 20.8 per cent to ₹3,697.2 crore, up from ₹3,061.4 crore in the year-ago period.
 
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company’s consolidated profit increased marginally by 2 per cent to ₹257.5 crore, compared to ₹252.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, revenue fell 3 per cent to ₹979.9 crore, down from ₹1,010.8 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Bajaj Housing Finance: The housing finance company’s profit jumped 17.8 per cent to ₹643 crore, compared to ₹545.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 14.3 per cent to ₹2,755 crore, up from ₹2,410.2 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) surged 34 per cent to ₹956.5 crore, compared to ₹713.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
Amber Enterprises India: The company posted a loss of ₹32.9 crore, compared to a profit of ₹19.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue declined 2.2 per cent to ₹1,647 crore, down from ₹1,684.7 crore a year ago.

Q2 results today

Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium Company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Aegis Logistics, AstraZeneca Pharma, Divis Laboratories, JSW Cement, Kalyan Jewellers, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation, Signature Global, SpiceJet, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Trent, UNO Minda, and VA Tech Wabag will announce their September quarter earnings today.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

