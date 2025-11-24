Bigbloc Construction share price today: Bigbloc Construction shares were in focus on Monday, November 24, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.07 per cent to an intraday high of ₹53.59 per share.

At 10:33 AM, Bigbloc Construction share price was trading 2.08 per cent higher at ₹53.07 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 85,387.26 levels.

Why did Bigbloc Construction share price rise today?

Bigbloc Construction’s shares gained after the company announced the successful commissioning and start of operations of a 0.7 MW rooftop solar plant at its subsidiary, Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd.

In an exchange filing, Bigbloc Construction said, “We wish to inform you that a 0.7 MW rooftop solar installation at the Starbigbloc Building Material Limited, subsidiary of the Company, has been successfully commissioned and has commenced operations.” According to Bigbloc Construction, the commissioning of this rooftop solar plant is a key milestone in advancing the company’s sustainability and cost-efficiency goals. ALSO READ | City Union Bank opens 3 new branches in Tamil Nadu, stock gains 4%; details The added capacity will lower reliance on grid power and is expected to reduce long-term electricity costs for the subsidiary, improving overall operational efficiency while supporting its renewable energy and carbon-reduction commitments.

Bigbloc Construction Q2 results Bigbloc Construction reported a mixed performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, with revenue rising 30.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹67.3 crore and 19.5 per cent sequentially. Gross profit increased 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y, though margins softened to 53.5 per cent from 61.2 per cent last year. Ebitda came in at ₹1.9 crore, sharply lower Y-o-Y but up 46.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter. The company posted a net loss of ₹3.2 crore for Q2, narrower than the ₹5 crore loss in Q1. For H1FY26, revenue grew 19.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹123.7 crore, while cash flow from operations reached ₹8.9 crore and the net-debt-to-equity ratio remained stable at 1.4x.