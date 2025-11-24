Home / Markets / News / Bigbloc Construction up 3% as arm commissions 0.7 MW rooftop solar facility

Bigbloc Construction up 3% as arm commissions 0.7 MW rooftop solar facility

At 10:33 AM, Bigbloc Construction share price was trading 2.08 per cent higher at ₹53.07 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 85,387.26 levels.

Founded in 2015, Bigbloc Construction Limited is a leading Indian maker of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) products, offering sustainable building materials such as AAC blocks, wall panels and construction chemicals.
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Bigbloc Construction share price today: Bigbloc Construction shares were in focus on Monday, November 24, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.07 per cent to an intraday high of ₹53.59 per share.
 
At 10:33 AM, Bigbloc Construction share price was trading 2.08 per cent higher at ₹53.07 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 85,387.26 levels.

Why did Bigbloc Construction share price rise today?

 
Bigbloc Construction’s shares gained after the company announced the successful commissioning and start of operations of a 0.7 MW rooftop solar plant at its subsidiary, Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd.
 
In an exchange filing, Bigbloc Construction said, “We wish to inform you that a 0.7 MW rooftop solar installation at the Starbigbloc Building Material Limited, subsidiary of the Company, has been successfully commissioned and has commenced operations.”
 
According to Bigbloc Construction, the commissioning of this rooftop solar plant is a key milestone in advancing the company’s sustainability and cost-efficiency goals.
 
The added capacity will lower reliance on grid power and is expected to reduce long-term electricity costs for the subsidiary, improving overall operational efficiency while supporting its renewable energy and carbon-reduction commitments.  ALSO READ | City Union Bank opens 3 new branches in Tamil Nadu, stock gains 4%; details

Bigbloc Construction Q2 results 

 
Bigbloc Construction reported a mixed performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, with revenue rising 30.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹67.3 crore and 19.5 per cent sequentially. 
 
Gross profit increased 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y, though margins softened to 53.5 per cent from 61.2 per cent last year. Ebitda came in at ₹1.9 crore, sharply lower Y-o-Y but up 46.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter. 
 
The company posted a net loss of ₹3.2  crore for Q2, narrower than the ₹5 crore loss in Q1. 
 
For H1FY26, revenue grew 19.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹123.7 crore, while cash flow from operations reached ₹8.9 crore and the net-debt-to-equity ratio remained stable at 1.4x. 
 
Sales volumes were robust, rising 43.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2 and 34.6 per cent Y-o-Y in H1. 
 
Consolidated capacity utilisation stood at 62 per cent for Q2 and 57 per cent for H1, with subsidiary units operating at 90 per cent, 58 per cent and 43 per cent utilisation, respectively, during the quarter.
 
Founded in 2015, Bigbloc Construction Limited is a leading Indian maker of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) products, offering sustainable building materials such as AAC blocks, wall panels and construction chemicals. The company operates four plants in Gujarat and Maharashtra with a total capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters and is backed by a strong supply chain across nine cities. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

