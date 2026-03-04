BPCL, HPCL, IOC crack up to 5% as oil prices soar on West Asia flare-up

Shares of Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continued to face selling pressure for the second straight session after oil prices soared as escalating West Asia tensions rattled investor sentiment.

Analysts at JM Financial said that limited retaliation may lift prices by $5-10 per barrel, direct damage to Iranian oil infrastructure by $10–12, disruption in the Strait of Hormuz above $90, and a broader regional conflict beyond $100 per barrel. Upstream energy and defence may see relative support, while oil-sensitive sectors such as OMCs, paints, tyres, aviation and chemicals face margin pressure, the brokerage said. Crude remains the key macro variable for Indian equities under the current escalation scenario, it said.

Investor sentiments continued to be in a risk-off mood as the US and Israel fired missiles across Iran last week, with the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being killed. Iran responded with strikes against Israel, as well as US bases and other targets in states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Bahrain.

Kotak Securities has maintained its negative stance on oil marketing and gas companies, citing an unfavourable risk-reward outlook amid escalating geopolitical tensions and rising cost pressures.

OMCs are particularly vulnerable, as elevated crude prices can compress refining margins, increase operating and working capital requirements, and lead to higher borrowing costs and debt levels, analysts said. Nearly 20 per cent of global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and over 40 per cent of India’s crude imports transit this route, creating material exposure.

Sumit Pokharna, Vice President - Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, said the risk-reward currently skews negative given elevated geopolitical risks, supply-side uncertainties, rising commodity and logistics costs, and the likelihood of margin compression under regulated retail fuel pricing. He also flagged limited strategic buffers across the sector.

The brokerage has retained its Sell ratings on oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. Among gas players, Kotak Securities continues to recommend Sell on GAIL (India) Limited, Petronet LNG Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited and Mahanagar Gas Limited.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)