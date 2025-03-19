Home / Markets / News / KPI Green Energy gains on Rs 272 crore funding for Gujarat power projects

KPI Green Energy gains on Rs 272 crore funding for Gujarat power projects

KPI Green Energy's stock rose as much as 3.99 per cent during the day to Rs 398.3 per share

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of KPI Green Energy advanced nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after it secured Rs 272-crore financing for hybrid power projects in Gujarat. 
 
KPI Green Energy’s stock rose as much as 3.99 per cent during the day to Rs 398.3 per share. The stock, later, gave up gains partially to trade 2.6 per cent higher at Rs 393 apiece, compared to a 0.21 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:54 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their third day even as they have fallen 27 per cent so far this year, compared to a 3.25 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. KPI Green Energy has a total market capitalisation of Rs 7,734.8 crore, according to BSE. 
 
The company, on Wednesday, informed the exchanges that it has received final sanction letter from National Bank For Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) for credit facilities of Rs 272 crore for financing power projects. The part financing will be used for the 50 Megawatt (Mw) hybrid power project comprising of 75.2 megawatt peak solar capacity and 16.95 Mw wind capacity at Bharuch, Gujarat, it said in the statement.  

Also Read

Muthoot Finance rallies 4%, hits all-time high; market cap nears Rs 1 trn

Rs 4,263-cr order sends GR Infraprojects shares over 14% higher on March 19

Juniper Hotels gain 4% on acquiring 100% stake in Jenipro Hotels; Details

IT stocks under pressure: Nifty IT slips 2% ahead of Fed's policy decision

Here's why Zydus Lifesciences share price popped 3% in trade on March 19

  This project will be developed under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited. "This financial assistance will play a crucial role in developing the project, with the goal of completing it within the stipulated timeframe," the filing said. 
 
The project will "significantly" enhance their renewable energy portfolio and will expedite the efforts to reach the goal of 10 gigawatt (Gw) capacity by 2030, it said on Wednesday. 
 
KPI Green Energy is a multi-dimensional solar energy player with interests in power generation as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) turnkey solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services.
 
The company's consolidated net profit surged 67 per cent to Rs 84.50 crore in Q3FY25 as against Rs 50.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. The revenue from operations jumped 38.8 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Profit before tax in Q3FY25 was Rs 114.95 crore, an increase of 60.2 per cent from Rs 71.77 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts higher at 75,500; Nifty at 22,900; PSB, Metal up; IT drags

ITC Hotels extends rally on heavy volumes; up 12% in 2 days, nears new high

Vodafone Idea share gains 5% on rolling out 5G services in Mumbai; details

Metal stocks shine: SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 5% on 12% safeguard duty

Zen Technologies shares zoom after acquiring 45% stake in Bhairav Robotics

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMARKETS TODAYNifty stocksS&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story