Can Nifty crash below 20,000? Why 2023's unfilled gap is a talking point

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Research, Religare Broking reckons that generally, a majority of the gaps get filled, but adds that it is not necessary for the gaps to be filled."To expect Nifty to fall to 20,000 levels just because there exists a gap around 20,300 levels, seems unrealistic," says the analyst."Gaps on charts in generally have their own significance, for instance a gap-up after a range breakout suggests that bulls are aggressive at that point in time, and vice versa in the case of gap-downs," explains Mishra.For now, the analyst flags that a decisive break of 22,800, could drag the Nifty to 22,500 initially, followed by a major support zone near the 200-Week Exponential Moving Average (WEMA) around 22,000 levels.