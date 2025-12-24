Canara HSBC Life Insurance hits new high, up 20% in 3 days on huge volumes

Share price Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company today

Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company hit a new high of ₹153, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes in an otherwise subdued market. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the life insurance company zoomed 20 per cent.

Currently, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company trades 44 per cent against its issue price of ₹106 per share. The company made its stock market debut October 17, 2025.

At 02:10 PM; Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company was trading 7 per cent higher at ₹150, as against 0.08 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over four-fold, with a combined 7.55 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company on Wednesday? The BSE said the exchange has sought clarification from Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd on December 24, 2025, with reference to news appeared in Business Standard dated December 24, 2025 quoting "Canara HSBC Life Insurance and Equitas Small Finance Bank Announce Strategic Bancassurance Partnership to Drive Insurance Inclusion". Canara HSBC Life Insurance has entered into a strategic bancassurance alliance with Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB), marking a significant step towards deepening life insurance penetration across India's diverse markets. By combining Equitas SFB's extensive reach and phygital banking model with Canara HSBC Life Insurance's trusted solutions, this alliance seeks to accelerate life insurance adoption across India's diverse demographics. The partnership also aligns with IRDAI's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047', reinforcing both organizations' commitment to financial inclusion and holistic customer well-being, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company overview Backed by Canara Bank (51 per cent) and HSBC Insurance (26 per cent), the company benefits from Canara Bank’s 117 million customers and 9,849 branches as of March 31, 2025, providing a scalable bancassurance base. For the first half (April to September) of the financial year (H1FY26), the value of new business (VNB) stood at ₹214 crore, growing 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The new business margin, or the VNB margin, stood at 19.6 per cent, reflecting a 150 basis points improvement YoY, 1.5 per cent improvement YoY. The margin expansion was a combination of rising volumes with increased rider attachments.

With the withdrawal of input tax credit under the new goods and service tax (GST) regime, the management said they may see some short-term implications. But as a company, the management said it is well prepared to navigate this transition. The company is actively implementing a series of measures to mitigate the impact. Structurally, the management believes this reform will strengthen the industry over the long term and there are going to be real benefits for the industry from a long-term perspective. Brokerages view on Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Strategy focussing on well-diversified product portfolio and strong distribution bodes well, high dependence on bancassurance and relatively lower VNB margins compared to peers is expected to keep valuation multiples at a discount to peers, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the IPO note.