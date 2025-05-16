Friday, May 16, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why are Eureka Forbes shares rising in trade today? Share price up 11%

Why are Eureka Forbes shares rising in trade today? Share price up 11%

Eureka Forbes share price was buzzing in trade on the back of a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eureka Forbes share price: Eureka Forbes share price was in demand on the last trading session of the week i.e. Friday, May 16, 2025, as the scrip zoomed as much as 10.68 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹598.70 per share. 
 
However, at 1:45 PM, Eureka Forbes share price was trading 8.57 per cent higher at ₹587.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 82,384.58 level.
 

What is the reason behind the northward movement in Eureka Forbes share price?

Eureka Forbes share price was buzzing in trade on the back of a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.
 
 
The company’s profit more than doubled (up 137.5 per cent year-on-year), to ₹50.8 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹21.4 crore in the March quarter of FY24. 
 
Its revenue from operations increased 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹612.5 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹553.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

CDSL share price jumps 7% in weak market; here's what you should know

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Abbott India shares gain as Q4 profit jumps 28%; earnings details here

stock market trading

BLS International rises 5% as Q4 profit zooms 70% YoY; more details inside

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

JSW Energy shares advance 4% on healthy Q4; here's what brokerages suggest

market, stock trading, trading

Crompton Greaves shares rally 7% after Q4 results; key highlights here

 
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Adj. Ebitda) jumped 28.8 per cent annually to ₹79.7 crore, from ₹61.9 crore a year ago.
 
Subsequently, Adj Ebitda margin expanded 183 basis points (bps) to 13 per cent in the March quarter of FY25, from 11.2 per cent in the same quarter last year.
 
Pratik Pota, MD and CEO of Eureka Forbes, said, “We are pleased to exit the second full year of transformation with yet another quarter of double-digit growth and lifetime high profitability. In Q4, continuing business revenue grew by 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y, and this was the sixth successive quarter of double-digit growth. Led by operating leverage, Ebitda margins touched 13 per cent for the first time. The momentum in our product business sustained and our innovations and growth investments helped the products grow in high teens.”
 

Eureka Forbes outlook

Looking ahead, the company’s focus will be on driving service revenue. 
 
“Several transformation initiatives have been under way, and I am pleased to report that we are seeing green shoots in our service revenue. At the same time, we will stay the course on innovations, step up our growth investments further, and drive margin improvement. The progress we have achieved in two years of our transformation and with the momentum of sustained double-digit growth and lifetime high margins in Q4 give us the confidence and the energy to drive sustained profitable growth in the year ahead,” Pota added.
 

About Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Limited is among India's leading brands in health and hygiene solutions. With a legacy spanning over four decades, the company has evolved into a diversified, multi-product, omni-channel organisation. 
 
Its product portfolio includes water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers. Eureka Forbes reaches customers through a robust network that spans direct sales, retail, e-commerce, and institutional channels. 

More From This Section

stock market BSE building

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty tests 25k; RIL, ICICI Bank lead; Airtel drags

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Are railway stocks ready for a BIG rally? RVNL, IRCTC in focus; here's why

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

Mazagaon Dock overtakes Britannia, PFC, Tata Power, BPCL in m-cap ranking

Indian Railways

Railway stocks rally: RVNL, IRFC, BEML gain up to 11%; Here's why

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

CLSA raises TP on PB Fintech, operator of PolicyBazaar, post Q4; Details

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges Indian stock market Share price share market Indian equities BSE Sensex Eureka Forbes' Aquaguard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025Punjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon