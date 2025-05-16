Friday, May 16, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abbott India shares gain as Q4 profit jumps 28%; earnings details here

Abbott India shares gain as Q4 profit jumps 28%; earnings details here

Abbott India share price rose nearly 4% to ₹31,500 after reporting a 28% YoY increase in Q4FY25 net profit to ₹367 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Shares of Abbott India advanced nearly 4 per cent on Friday after the firm posted a 28 per cent jump in its bottom line during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25). 
 
The pharmaceutical company's stock rose as much as 3.86 per cent during the day to ₹31,500 per share, the biggest intraday gain since April 15 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.09 per cent higher at ₹30,660 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:48 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen 3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.75 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Abbott India has a total market capitalisation of ₹65,235.36 crore. The stock hit a life high of ₹31,898.9 on March 5 this year.   Catch Stock Market LIVE Updates Today 
 

Abbott India Q4FY25 results

The subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories reported a 28 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹367 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2025. It had posted a net profit of ₹287 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations climbed to ₹1,605 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹1,439 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
For the full financial year ended 31 March 2025, Abbott India reported a net profit of ₹1,414.44 crore, marking a 17.7 per cent increase from ₹1,201.22 crore in FY24. Annual revenue rose to ₹6,409 crore in FY25, compared with ₹5,849 crore in the previous year.  ALSO READ: Crompton Greaves shares rally 7% after Q4 results; key highlights here

  Total expenses for Q4FY25 increased by 6 per cent to ₹1,197.90 crore, compared to ₹1,130.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Abbott India dividend announcement 

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹475 per equity share of face value ₹10 for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval.  ALSO READ: JSW Energy shares advance 4% on healthy Q4; here's what brokerages suggest

About Abbott India 

Abbott India is a multinational pharmaceutical company and operates with an owned manufacturing facility in Goa and various independent contract/third-party manufacturers based across the country. The company sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India. It provides products and solutions across various therapeutic areas including gastroenterology, women's health, metabolics, central nervous system, vaccines and multi-speciality. 
   

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Abbott India India Inc earnings corporate earnings Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY

First Published: May 16 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

