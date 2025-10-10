Subex hits 10% upper circuit on receiving order worth $6.62 mn; details
Subex, an AI-native telecom solutions company, shares hit 10 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹13.17 per share on Friday. At 11:36 AM, Subex’s share price
was trading 9.93 per cent higher at ₹13.17 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 82,481.62.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹740.16 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹27.7 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹10.57 per share.
Why were Subex shares rising?
The buying on the counter came after the company secured an order worth $6.62 million from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands.
The deal is to deliver a single, converged platform for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) billing and wholesale partner settlement, extending an existing relationship across routing, interconnect, OTT, SMS, DCB, and wholebuy billing.
The operator maintains a nationally significant wholesale footprint that enables multiple MVNOs to leverage high-speed mobile infrastructure. As part of its strategy, it is expanding its national network coverage with high-speed broadband and leveraging wholesale products to enhance service delivery and drive operational efficiency across its footprint.
The program will unify billing and settlement under a fully Managed Services and Business Operations model to drive substantial efficiency. It will consolidate all wholesale products onto a single billing, rating, and reporting platform, improving consistency and operational speed while delivering significant cost savings. Throughout the transition, the business will maintain its hallmark 99 per cent SLA compliance.
Subex is a telecom AI solutions company enabling communications service providers (CSPs) across the globe. Subex brings over 30 years of expertise in helping CSPs maximise revenue and profitability. With a proven expertise in business optimisation and analytics, Subex is leveraging AI to build intelligent connected ecosystems for its customers.
The company’s portfolio encompasses Business Assurance, Fraud Management, and Partner Ecosystem Management, empowering CSPs to mitigate risk, combat fraud, and safeguard profitability.
