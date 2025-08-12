Home / Markets / News / Citigroup, GS, others buy 15.67% stake in Medi Assist Health for ₹578 cr

Citigroup, GS, others buy 15.67% stake in Medi Assist Health for ₹578 cr

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 522.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 577.84 crore

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment
In September 2024, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II pared a 13.5 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for Rs 580 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley are among entities that collectively picked up a 15.67 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for Rs 578 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday.
 
In addition, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Canadian Crown Corp PSP Investments, and US-based Wasatch Global Investors are the other entities that have cumulatively bought more than 1.1 crore shares or 15.67 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services, as per block deal data on the NSE. 
The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 522.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 577.84 crore. 
Meanwhile, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, one of the promoters of Medi Assist Healthcare Services, exited by divesting its entire 15.67 per cent stake in the company. 
Shares of Bengaluru-based Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 5.31 per cent to close at Rs 555.95 apiece on the NSE. 
In September 2024, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II pared a 13.5 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for Rs 580 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi looks to further ease market regulations for foreign investors

Sebi flags ₹77,800 cr as difficult-to-recover dues in FY25 annual report

Premium

Rules tightened to curb unauthorised transfers of unlisted shares

Stock market close highlights: Sensex down 368pts, Nifty at 24,487; Financial, FMCG top drags

Bata India slips 3%, nears 52-week low on disappointing Q1 results

Topics :CitigroupGoldman SachsMorgan Stanley

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story