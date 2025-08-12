Citigroup, GS, others buy 15.67% stake in Medi Assist Health for ₹578 cr

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley are among entities that collectively picked up a 15.67 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for Rs 578 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday.

In addition, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Canadian Crown Corp PSP Investments, and US-based Wasatch Global Investors are the other entities that have cumulatively bought more than 1.1 crore shares or 15.67 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services, as per block deal data on the NSE.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 522.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 577.84 crore.

Meanwhile, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, one of the promoters of Medi Assist Healthcare Services, exited by divesting its entire 15.67 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Bengaluru-based Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 5.31 per cent to close at Rs 555.95 apiece on the NSE.

In September 2024, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II pared a 13.5 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for Rs 580 crore.