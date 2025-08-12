Home / Markets / News / Sebi looks to further ease market regulations for foreign investors

Sebi looks to further ease market regulations for foreign investors

Currently, SIFs allow asset management companies to offer a limited set of strategies across equity, debt, and hybrid categories

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Sebi will also continue to focus on investor awareness and education, including measures to alert investors to cyber frauds.
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Markets regulator Sebi plans to simplify the offer document preparation process by introducing a template-based approach for relevant sections as it aims to reduce repetitive information and streamline disclosures.
 
Also, Sebi intends to rationalise and optimise existing regulations, simplify the regulatory framework for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and expand the range of permissible investment strategies under Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), according to its annual report for 2024-25, released on Tuesday.
 
Currently, SIFs allow asset management companies to offer a limited set of strategies across equity, debt, and hybrid categories.
 
SIF has been introduced to bridge the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) in terms of portfolio flexibility. Under the framework, investors are required to invest at least Rs 10 lakh across all SIF strategies.
 
In its annual report, Sebi said that offer documents are often large, complex, and repetitive, making them challenging to prepare.
 
Offer documents are typically large in size and contain a lot of detailed disclosures on several aspects of an issuer company.
 
Sebi's ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, which specify disclosures for public and rights issues, were introduced in 2018 and contain seven parts. Although some rationalisation has been done since then, disclosure requirements have continued to grow. The regulator now aims to demystify draft offer documents.
 
"It is proposed to simplify the offer document preparation process by designing a template-based approach for relevant sections of an offer document," Sebi said.  ALSO READ: Sebi proposes single window gateway for low risk foreign investors
 
For 2025-26, Sebi has proposed a comprehensive exercise to identify and remove regulatory redundancies, simplify procedural requirements, and leverage technology to ease compliance burdens.
 
Excessive or overlapping regulations, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, can increase compliance costs and create operational rigidities.
 
Another priority will be simplifying the FPI framework to enhance operational ease and attract long-term foreign capital. This will involve streamlining processes, removing frictions, and strengthening engagement with FPIs and other stakeholders.
 
Sebi will also continue to focus on investor awareness and education, including measures to alert investors to cyber frauds.
 
"As we step into 2025-26, Sebi's regulatory outlook remains steadfast - anchored in trust, guided by resolve to protect investors, and driven by the goal to support India's Vision 2047," Pandey said in the report.
 
On the technology front, Sebi has proposed that stock brokers shift operations from their primary data centres to disaster recovery (DR) sites during mock trading sessions to strengthen business continuity plans. Brokers will be required to synchronise their DR drills with those of stock exchanges for better crisis preparedness.
 
A comprehensive framework is also proposed for software vendors serving stock brokers, aimed at addressing technology-based outsourcing risks. This will include due diligence requirements, enhanced supervision, de-empanelment provisions, audits, and assessments of system and software soundness.
 
Additionally, an online system is being developed for monitoring system audits of stock brokers, identifying trading terminals to prevent unauthorised trades, and safeguarding against misuse.
 
Under the "SEBI E-Drive" initiative, inspection data and off-site inspection alerts will be shared with stock brokers and depository participants via cloud platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rules tightened to curb unauthorised transfers of unlisted shares

Stock market close highlights: Sensex down 368pts, Nifty at 24,487; Financial, FMCG top drags

Bata India slips 3%, nears 52-week low on disappointing Q1 results

Bluestone Jewellery IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 44%, GMP 1%

Som Distilleries shares slip 5% after Q1 results; details here

Topics :SEBIMarkets NewsStock Market News

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story