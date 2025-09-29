Home / Markets / News / What triggered a 14% rally in Vascon Engineers' share today? Find out here

What triggered a 14% rally in Vascon Engineers' share today? Find out here

At 11:00 AM, Vascon Engineers share price was trading 8.36 per cent higher at ₹62.73. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent higher at 80,684.58 levels.

Vascon Engineers Ltd., founded in 1986 and headquartered in Pune, is a publicly listed Indian company specialising in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with real estate development.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Vascon Engineers share price: Vascon Engineers shares were in demand on Monday, September 29, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 13.88 per cent to an intraday high of ₹65.93 per share. Notably, the stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹65.98 on September 16, 2025. 
 
What triggered the rally in Vascon Engineers share price today?

 
Vascon Engineers’ share price jumped after the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) Limited to collaborate as their Execution Partner under an Early Engagement Model for five (5) years.
 
Under this pact, Vascon Engineers will be involved in select Adani projects from the design stage, ensuring seamless integration of design and execution. Currently, three projects totaling around 13.15 million square feet in Mumbai have been identified under this model.
 
The company aims for this collaboration to contribute an additional 30 per cent to its annual turnover. The strategic partnership will be reviewed annually to assess scope and performance, Vascon Engineers said, in a statement.
 
“This milestone is not just a step forward, it’s a leap towards something greater, and it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. We are confident that this engagement will create significant value for both organisations, and we look forward to building a strong and    successful partnership with Adani,” Vascon Engineers said. 
 
With over 35 years of experience, the company has executed a wide range of commercial, industrial, and residential projects, including IT parks, factories, hotels, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls. Its prominent projects include Mumbai’s Ruby Mills and Pune’s Suzlon One Earth.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

