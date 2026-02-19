Datamatics Global Services zooms 20% on huge volumes in weak market

Datamatics Global Services share price today

Shares of Datamatics Global Services zoomed 20 per cent to ₹886.40 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The stock price of the information technology (IT)-enabled services company quoted at its highest level since November 21, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,119.85 touched on August 7, 2025.

At 03:01 PM; Datamatics was quoting 16 per cent higher at ₹858.20, as against 1.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 7.39 million equity shares representing 13.3 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Datamatics overview Datamatics is a Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Digital Technology Solutions, Business Process Management and Engineering Services powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics is investing decisively in enterprise AI. The company is rolling out Google Gemini Enterprise AI across the organization, empowering its teams to build intelligent agents, improve productivity, and drive innovation at scale.

Choice Equity Broking view on Datamatics Datamatics continued to deliver strong, broad-based organic growth, led by the Digital Technologies segment. EBIT margin improved for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by strength in Digital Operations and sustained cost-optimisation initiatives, supporting current margin levels. However, incremental margin expansion was constrained by a 122 bps QoQ decline in the Digital Experience segment, where the company expects softness to persist for another quarter as two clients transitioned work to captives. Strategically, the company remains focussed on scaling up AI-led product revenues within Digital Technologies. Annual investments of ₹40–50 crore have been planned in innovation, including AI, to stay relevant amid a rapidly-evolving technology landscape, analysts at Choice Equity Broking said.