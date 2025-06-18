Home / Markets / News / Here's why RailTel Corporation share is buzzing in trade today; details

Here's why RailTel Corporation share is buzzing in trade today; details



RailTel

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Railtel Corp share price: State-owned RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) shares advanced up to 3.89 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹443.10 per share, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. 
 
At 11:21 AM, RailTel Corp share price was trading 1.21 per cent higher at ₹431.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent lower at 81,441.28 levels.
 

Why did RailTel share price rise in trade today?

 
The uptick in the RailTel Corporation share price came after the company announced that it has secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth ₹43.99 crore from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (Zenics).
 
In an exchange filing, RailTel Corporation said, “This is to inform you that RailTel Corporation of India has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (Zenics).”
 
Under the terms of the order, RailTel will be responsible for the implementation of Mizo Fibre Grid Network (MFGN) project.
 
The estimated size of order as per bid is ₹43.99 crore.
 
Meanwhile, the order needs to be completed by September 5, 2026, RailTel said in a statement.

RailTel Q4 results

 
RailTel reported a 46.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit to ₹113.4 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up from ₹73.53 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
Revenue from operations surged 57.1 per cent to ₹1,308.2 crore in the March quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) also saw strong growth, rising 48.3 per cent to ₹151.1 crore from ₹101.9 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Total expenses increased 56.04 per cent annually to ₹1,189.43 crore during the quarter. 
 
For the full fiscal year FY25, RailTel’s standalone net profit grew 21.7 per cent to ₹299.81 crore, while revenue from operations rose 35.4 per cent to ₹3,477.50 crore compared to the previous year.
 

About RailTel 

 
RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country. 
 
The company’s primary services include broadband connectivity to urban and rural areas, offering mission-critical communication solutions like video surveillance and e-office services, and providing Wi-Fi and on-demand content at major railway stations. It also focuses on network modernisation to improve train operations and administration, ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system.
 
Additionally, RailTel has been instrumental in various large-scale government projects such as Bharat Net, the National Knowledge Network, and optical fiber connectivity initiatives in the North East. RailTel was formed through the Railway Budget of 2000, with the goal of leveraging the existing telecom assets and the Right of Way (ROW) of Indian Railways to contribute to the National Telecom Policy of 1999. 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

