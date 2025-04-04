Infonative Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Infonative Solutions IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Infonative Solutions is expected to be finalized today, Friday, April 4, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Infonative Solutions is expected to be finalized today, Friday, April 4, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Infonative Solutions, which closed its subscription window on Thursday, April 3, received a favorable response from investors, with bids received for 1,36,03,200 shares against the 31,28,000 shares on offer. This resulted in an oversubscription of 4.35 times, according to data available on the BSE.

The highest demand for the SME offering came from Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 18.58 times. This was followed by retail investors at 4.25 times and Non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.94 times.

Alternatively, investors can follow these direct links to check the Infonative Solutions IPO allotment status online: Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the Infonative Solutions IPO

Check Infonative Solutions IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Infonative Solutions IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Infonative Solutions IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹24.71 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Friday, March 28, 2025, to Thursday, April 3, 2025. It was available at ₹75-79 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares.

Infonative Solutions will utilise the proceeds to meet the expenses for the development of new products, courses, and new features in their LMS, purchase laptops, and meet working capital requirements. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions.

Also Read

Infonative Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Infonative Solutions were trading at around ₹84 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 or 6.33 per cent over the issue price of ₹79 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Shares of Infonative Solutions are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 6 per cent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Infonative Solutions

Infonative Solutions specialises in custom learning development solutions. The company offers eLearning content, services, and cloud-based learning management systems. Their services include training solutions, content development, and learning management. Infonative Solutions caters to various industries, including BFSI, consulting, and FMCG. The company has a global client base, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.