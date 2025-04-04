'Bull Call Spread' is your go-to strategy for Nifty50 today; here's why
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
Suggested Strategy:
Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
Expiry: 9 APR 2025
Strikes: Buy 23400CE and Sell 23700CE
Net Outflow: 67
Stop Loss: 30
Rationale:
-- The recent selling pressure from ~23,870 highs has stabilised around 23,100-23,140, which aligns with the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 21,965 to 23,870.
-- Despite short-term volatility, the overall market structure remains constructive, with the pullback appearing as a healthy retracement within the ongoing bullish trend.
-- A breakout above 23,350 could fuel further upside towards the 23,700-23,800 range.
-- Midcap100 is signalling renewed bullish confidence.
(Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is a senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities.)