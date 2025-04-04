Sensex Today: Stock market trading guide before the Opening Bell on April 4

Stock Market Today, Friday, April 4, 2025: The global stock market rout, which began on Thursday after The global stock market rout, which began on Thursday after US President Donald Trump imposed hard-hitting reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries , has entered second day today as countries are, now, responding with retaliatory tariffs on the US.

Stock markets today opened lower across the globe with Japan’s Nikkei falling 2.3 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi 1 per cent, and Australia’s ASX200 1.5 per cent. Hong Kong and China markets are closed for the Qingming Festival.

GIFT Nifty futures, too, suggest another 100-point gap-down start for the Indian stock market at opening.

Trump Tariffs: US Tariffs and Retaliation by China, Canada

Responding to Donald Trump, Ottawa has said it will match President Trump’s auto tariffs with 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs of its own on US vehicles that do not comply with the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday. He said the counter tariff would apply only to finished vehicles and wouldn’t affect vehicle content from Mexico.

China, and the European Union, too, have vowed to retaliate strongly to Trump's "bully" tariffs.

Trump Tariffs: Impact on Stock Markets

Stock markets in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan fell in the range of 0.6 per cent to 2.7 per cent; European markets shed between 1.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent; whereas US markets bled the most on Thursday.

Overnight, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 4.84 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 3.98 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.97 per cent, logging its biggest decline since March 2020.

As investors digest Trump’s tariff developments, they also look forward to India’s Services PMI data for March, to be released today. Against this, here are the key levels to be tracked on Sensex and Nifty:

Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities:

For the last three consecutive sessions, the Nifty has been finding support at 20 and 50-day EMAs, both placed at 23,129. From the recent swing high, the Nifty has corrected more than 750 points, which resulted in completion of 38.2 per cent retracement of the entire rally seen from 21,964 to 23,869. A level below 23,129 could drag Nifty share price towards the next support level of 22,917, which happens to be 50 per cent retracement level. On the upside, any level above 23,400 could lead to the resumption of an uptrend, which could extend the rally towards next upside target of 23,650.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

The stock market in India found support near 23,150 on the Nifty and 75,800 on the Sensex on Thursday, and reversed from morning lows. However, it failed to surpass the 23,350/77,000 resistance zone, which is largely negative.

We believe that the market is currently experiencing non-directional activity. On the downside, it is consistently finding support near 23,150/75,800, while profit booking is occurring near the 23,350/77,000 zone. If the Nifty/Sensex move above this level, the bounce back could continue up to 23,500-23,600/77,500-77,800. Conversely, if it falls below the support zones, selling pressure could intensify, potentially leading the market to retest levels around 23,000-22,950/75,500-75,300.

FII/DII Activity:

FIIs/FPIs sold Indian stocks worth ₹2,806.00 crore on Thursday, whereas DIIs bought Indian equities worth ₹221.47 crore.

Trump Tariffs: What it means for Indian stock markets?

Taher Badshah told Business Standard in an interview. The 27-per cent tariff, while higher than expected, is still lower than those applied on other Asian countries such as China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and even Bangladesh. This can provide India a relative advantage in certain product categories told Business Standard in an interview.

As US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs threaten to upend world trade and supply chains, analysts advise investors to tilt their portfolios towards domestic-facing defensive sectors.

