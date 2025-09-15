Urban Company IPO booked 109x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Urban Company IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the Urban Company IPO, a home services marketplace, is expected to be finalised on September 15, 2025. The mainline issue closed for public subscription on Friday, September 12, and received a robust response from investors.
According to NSE data, Urban Comapny IPO was subscribed 109 times, receiving bids for 11.06 billion shares against 101.5 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 147.35 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors at 77.82 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 41.5 times.
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.
Steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
- Select 'Urban Company' from the list of available issues
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Fill in the Captcha for verification
- Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
Steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:
- Go to the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Urban Company’ under the list of IPOs
- Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC
- Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status
Urban Company IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Urban Company were trading at ₹171.5 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹68.5 or 66.5 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹98 to ₹103.
Urban Company IPO listing date
Urban Company IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, September 10, and closed on Friday, September 12, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on September 16. Shares of Urban Company are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹190 crore for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, ₹75 crore towards lease payments for its offices, and ₹90 crore for marketing initiatives.