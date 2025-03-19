Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, March 19, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are poised to extend their gains for the third-day aided by positive global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome. Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices are poised to extend their gains for the third-day aided by positive global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty also indicated a positive start for domestic stocks.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 26 points or 0.12 per cent at 22,957 as of 07:30 AM.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific gained for the fourth-straight day, while Wall Street saw a selloff after a two day rally. Gold continued to climb to a fresh record as Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed a US proposal for a truce in Ukraine. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.47 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was higher by 0.93 per cent.

All eyes will be on the US Fed as it will release its latest policy statement on Wednesday. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 1.07 per cent and 1.71 per cent, respectively, as of Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 0.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session.

Bajaj Auto share price: The automaker's board approved the reappointment of Rajivnayan Bajaj as the managing director and chief executive officer for another five years. The company also approved infusing up to Rs 1,500 crore in subsidiary Bajaj Auto Credit.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price: The company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BluJ Aerospace, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT),Government of Kerala, and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to develop the first hydrogenfueled Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft ecosystem globally.

One97 Communications share price: Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary, was granted a Certificate of Registration as a research analyst by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Paytm's wealth management arm will now be able to offer research services that comply with the market regulator's norms, including research reports and analysis.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price: The state-owned insurance giant clarified that it is in advanced talks with a standalone health insurance company to acquire substantial stake, to broaden its footprint in the health insurance market. However, it said that no binding agreement has been entered into.

NTPC share price: The company will raise Rs 4,000 crore via non-convertible debentures through private placement at a coupon of 7.26 per cent per annum for a tenor of 15 years.

YES Bank share price: The lender has received Rs 144.85 crore from Income tax department, Mumbai.

Larsen & Toubro share price: The infrastructure company informed the exchanges that it will hold a board meeting on 21 March to consider and approve fund raising by issuing debt.

Nazara tech share price: The company acquired 18,330 equity shares representing 8.97 per cent of the equity share capital of its subsidiary Absolute Private Limited, from the the eligible employees of Absolute for Rs 69.17 crore. Post this, the company stake has increased from 91.03 per cent to 100 per cent and Absolute will become a wholly owned subsidiary.

Zen Technologies share price: The company completed the investment and acquired 45.33 per cent of the total paid up share capital of Bhairav Robotics Private Limited, making it now an associate company. IndusInd Bank share price: Promoters stand ready to inject capital into IndusInd Bank if necessary, Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), said on Tuesday. However, with the bank's capital adequacy at comfortable levels, he stressed, there is no immediate requirement for fresh funds, nor has the bank sought additional capital.