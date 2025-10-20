Dividends: Tech Mahindra, 6 others in focus; are they in your portfolio?

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Ksolves India, Oberoi Realty, Tech Mahindra, Tips Music, Rama Phosphates, and Uniparts India are likely to remain in focus in Monday’s trade following their recent dividend announcements for shareholders.

According to BSE data, shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Ksolves India, and Uniparts India will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, October 23, 2025, while Tech Mahindra, Oberoi Realty, Rama Phosphates, and Tips Music will turn ex-dividend today. Investors holding these stocks on or before their respective ex-dividend dates will be eligible to receive the declared payouts.

The Indian equity markets are set to remain closed on October 21, and 22 on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada, respectively. However, a special Muhurat Trading session will be held on October 21, with the pre-open session scheduled from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM, followed by the main trading window from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, and a closing session till 3:05 PM.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 23 Company Ex-date Purpose Record date ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Oct 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6.50 Oct 23, 2025 Ksolves India Oct 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Oct 23, 2025 Uniparts India Oct 23, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹22.50 Oct 23, 2025 Uniparts India has announced a special dividend of ₹22.50 per share for its eligible shareholders, with the record date likewise set for October 23. Among the companies trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 23, 2025, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share, with the record date set for the same day. Ksolves India will pay an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, also with the record date on October 23.Uniparts India has announced a special dividend of ₹22.50 per share for its eligible shareholders, with the record date likewise set for October 23.