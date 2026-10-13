DMart extends slide, hits new 52-week low; stock down 12% in October

Share price of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart retail chain, quoted lower for the second straight day, hitting a fresh 52-week low after the company announced its Q2 results over the weekend. DMart stock hit a new 52-week low at ₹3,345.90 in Wednesday's intraday trade. The stock declined nearly 5 per cent in the last two trading sessions, and up to 8 per cent in the last four straight days. Overall, the stock has shed 12 per cent thus far in October. Meanwhile, the Nifty is down 0.5 per cent so far this month. The stock hit a 52-week high at ₹4,644 on April 17, 2026, and an all-time high at ₹5,900 in October 2021. At current levels the stock trades up to 28 per cent and 43.2 per cent lower compared to its 52-week high and summit, respectively. Further, on the technical charts, the stock is seen trading near its 100-month moving average (100-MMA) for the first-time ever. As per the monthly charts, DMart's 100-MMA stands at ₹3,329 levels. At 11:30 AM on Tuesday, DMart stock traded with a minor loss of 0.3 per cent at ₹3,350. The counter saw trades of around 2.20 lakh shares on the NSE. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 pts; Nifty IT extends gains, up 4%DMart Q2 earnings Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported a 7.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 net profit at ₹803.60 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 compard to ₹746.55 crore in the corresponding period year ago. Revenue from operations grew by 18.4 per cent YoY to ₹19,206.18 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹16,218.78 crore in Q2FY26. However, on a sequential basis (quarter-on-quarter), the company's net profit declined by 14.1 per cent when compared with ₹935.77 crore reported in Q1FY27. Revenue from operations rose 4.7 per cent QoQ.
Analysts take on DMart earnings
Brokerages had a mixed rating on DMart stock post Q2 earnings. Analysts at Elara Capital maintained an 'Accumulate' rating, while those at PL Capital changed the rating from 'Hold' to 'Reduce'. ALSO READ | DMart's margin recovery may take time amid rising costs, store expansion Elara noted that store additions were in line, with 18 stores added in H1FY27, representing 20 per cent of the FY27E estimate of 90 store additions, which is broadly in line with the historical contribution in H1. The brokerage, however, cut its earnings per share estimates for FY28 and FY29 by 4–5 per cent and lowered its target price for DMart to ₹4,200 from ₹4,700. Meanwhile, PL flagged that gross margin remained under pressure as DMart was unable to pass on commodity inflation amid heightened competition from QC players, with no meaningful competitive relief in sight. READ MOREDisclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.