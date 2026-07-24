Dr Lal PathLabs jumps 5% after Q1 PAT surges 21%; ₹5 dividend declared

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs jumped nearly 5 per cent on Friday after the company reported its June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings, posting a 21 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT). The company's board also recommended an interim dividend of 50 per cent or ₹5 per share on a face value of ₹10.

As of 3:15 PM, the healthcare service provider's stock quoted 4.5 per cent higher at ₹1,763, with 1.3 million equities changing hands.

According to a company statement, its consolidated net profit grew by 21.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹170 crore in Q1 of FY27. The firm had earned a net profit of ₹134 in the same period a year ago.

Its revenue increased by 19.1 per cent on an annual basis to ₹798 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹670 crore reported in Q1 of FY26. Ebitda for the quarter under review stood at ₹247 crore, while margins expanded to 31 per cent from 28.7 per cent in the year-ago period. Separately, the board approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share (@ 50 per cent on a face value of ₹10 each) for the FY 2026-27. The record date for payment of the interim dividend shall be July 30, 2026. The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration, the filing said.