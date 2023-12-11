Dr Reddy sinks 7% as Antique Broking expects warning letter for FTO-3 unit

The stock of the drug maker erased its entire 6 per cent gain recorded in the past one month. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,986.20 on August 24.

Dr Reddy’s said that the US FDA on Friday, December 8 completed a GMP and Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO) in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories sank 7 per cent to Rs 5,371.75 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the US regulator US FDA issued a Form 483 with three observations to the R&D centre in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel