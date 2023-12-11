Home / Markets / News / Dr Reddy sinks 7% as Antique Broking expects warning letter for FTO-3 unit

Dr Reddy sinks 7% as Antique Broking expects warning letter for FTO-3 unit

On an old inspection for Dr Reddy's FTO-03 unit, Antique Broking today in a report said, that some of the observations were severe and can lead to a Warning Letter

Premium
Harshita Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories sank 7 per cent to Rs 5,371.75 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the US regulator US FDA issued a Form 483 with three observations to the R&D centre in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

The stock of the drug maker erased its entire 6 per cent gain recorded in the past one month. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,986.20 on August 24.

Dr Reddy’s said that the US FDA on Friday, December 8 completed a GMP and Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO) in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“The inspection was conducted from December 4, 2023 to December 8, 2023. We have been issued a Form 483 with three observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, on an old inspection for the company's FTO-03 unit, Antique Broking today in a report said, that some of the observations were severe and can lead to a Warning Letter.

The inspection occured between October 19 to 27, where the US FDA issued a Form 483 and 10 observations. 

"FTO-03 is a significant unit for the company, contributing 30 per cent to its US revenue, we believe any adverse regulatory outcome is likely to withhold future approvals," Antique analysts said. 

The site makes four out of the top 10 products of Dr Reddy's namely gCiprodex, gNexium, gValcyte, and gToprol. 

Antique's analysis indicates there are 7 observations which are serious in nature, pertaining to quality control, faulty equipment, and data integrity.

Some of these highlight issues of OOS, OOT, microbial contamination, state of manufacturing unit, data integrity and market complaints, it said. 

Driven by its purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, Dr Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Its major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Its major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe.

At 09:37 AM; the stock was trading 6 per cent lower at Rs 5,429, as compared to 0.19 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled. A combined nearly 600,000 shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Also Read

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Sensex rallies 467 pts, Nifty tops 18,800; RIL, HDFC duo lead, IT caps gain

IT stocks shine in lacklustre trade; Sensex ends 99 pts higher

Sensex sheds 311 pts on Fed rate hike scare; banks, IT shares wither

Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.37 against US dollar during early trade

We do not expect DIIs to cash out, says Jitendra Arora of ICICI Pru Life

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 70,000, Nifty at 21K; Dr Reddy dips 6%

Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, Tata Motors, REC, Blue Dart, Cipla, Lloyd

Nifty in overbought zone, Wait for dips in Nifty Bank before fresh buying

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketDr ReddysBuzzing stocks

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story