Epack Prefab Technologies share price zooms 16% on ₹165 crore order win

Epack Prefab Technologies shares today bucked the market weakness, surging over 16 per cent in intraday trade after the company announced a fresh order win.

The stock opened 3.3 per cent higher at ₹193.87 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to touch an intraday high of ₹218.95.

As of 1:30 PM, Epack Prefab shares were trading 8.5 per cent higher at ₹203.50, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which was down 0.6 per cent.

Today's buying activity was also boosted by strong volumes. According to NSE data, nearly 12 million shares had changed hands, compared with a total traded volume of just 233,927 shares in the previous session.

In an exchange filing, EPack Prefab said that it has received a purchase order of ₹165 crore from a customer. The company, however, didn't share name of the customer due to confidentiality and commercial considerations. During the Q4FY26, Epack Prefab reported a net profit of ₹303. crore , up more than 50 per cent Y-o-Y. The company had earned profit of ₹20 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operations in Q4 grew by 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹470.8 crore from ₹330 crore in Q4 of FY25. The nature of the order involves design, fabrication, manufacturing and supply of cells and module include erection. The order will be completed in four months.