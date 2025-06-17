Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 1 update: subscription rises 4x; GMP up 49%

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 1 update: The retail investors have been driving the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of electronic energy meter manufacturer Eppeltone Engineers on the first day of its subscription.
The public issue, valued at around ₹43.96 crore, has garnered an overwhelming response from investors so far, getting oversubscribed by 4.10 times, led by the retail investors who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 6.24 times, till around 1:24 PM on Tuesday, June 17, showed the NSE data.
Among others, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have oversubscribed their category by 2.96 times, and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) by 1.20 times.
Eppeltone Engineers IPO details
Eppeltone Engineers IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.43 million equity shares, without any offer for sale (OFS) component.
Eppeltone Engineers IPO is available at a price band of ₹125-128 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,28,000 to bid for one lot or 1,000 shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO. A high-net-worth individual can bid for a maximum of 2 lots or 2,000 equity shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO with an investment amount of ₹2,56,000.
The favourable sentiments extended to the grey markets too, where the company’s unlisted shares were commanding a decent premium on Tuesday. Eppeltone Engineers shares were quoted trading at around ₹191 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹63 or 49.22 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
Eppeltone Engineers IPO allotment date, listing date
Eppeltone Engineers IPO, which opened for subscription today, will remain available till Thursday, June 19, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment is likely to get finalised on Friday, June 20, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares into their accounts by Monday, June 23.
Shares of Eppeltone Engineers are slated to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
Eppeltone Engineers IPO registrar, lead manager
For the public offering of Eppeltone Engineers, Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Expert Global Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager.
Eppeltone Engineers IPO objective
The company seeks to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for working capital requirements and for funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional machinery at the factory. The company will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes as well as for issue expenses.
About Eppeltone Engineers
Founded in 1977, Eppeltone Engineers specialises in manufacturing electronic energy meters, including smart meters, and power conditioning devices like UPS systems. The company offers a diverse range of products, including AVRs, MCBs, and transducers, catering to industrial and consumer needs. Eppeltone Engineers operates primarily in the B2B segment, providing products and services to government entities and private sector companies. The company's manufacturing facility is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with supporting units in Noida and Okhla, New Delhi.
