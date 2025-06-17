Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 1 update: subscription rises 4x; GMP up 49%

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 1 update: The retail investors have been driving the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of electronic energy meter manufacturer Eppeltone Engineers on the first day of its subscription.

The public issue, valued at around ₹43.96 crore, has garnered an overwhelming response from investors so far, getting oversubscribed by 4.10 times, led by the retail investors who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 6.24 times, till around 1:24 PM on Tuesday, June 17, showed the NSE data.

Among others, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have oversubscribed their category by 2.96 times, and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) by 1.20 times.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO details Eppeltone Engineers IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.43 million equity shares, without any offer for sale (OFS) component. Eppeltone Engineers IPO is available at a price band of ₹125-128 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,28,000 to bid for one lot or 1,000 shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO. A high-net-worth individual can bid for a maximum of 2 lots or 2,000 equity shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO with an investment amount of ₹2,56,000.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The favourable sentiments extended to the grey markets too, where the company’s unlisted shares were commanding a decent premium on Tuesday. Eppeltone Engineers shares were quoted trading at around ₹191 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹63 or 49.22 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Eppeltone Engineers IPO allotment date, listing date Eppeltone Engineers IPO, which opened for subscription today, will remain available till Thursday, June 19, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment is likely to get finalised on Friday, June 20, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares into their accounts by Monday, June 23.