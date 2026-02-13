Eternal vs Swiggy: Shares surge up to 8% in Feb; which one should you buy?

Eternal Zomato vs Swiggy Share:
Food delivery and quick-commerce majors - Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, and Swiggy are showing a promising trend thus far in the month of February 2026 despite sharp volatility in the broader market.
Eternal and Swiggy have gained 5.2 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively so far this month. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 has advanced 0.9 per cent and the broader Nifty 500 index 1.2 per cent in the same period.
NSE data shows that Eternal and Swiggy have jumped by 23 per cent and 20 per cent from their respective recent lows at ₹251 and ₹298. The current month rally has come after a 4-month loss, wherein Eternal erased 26.7 per cent, and Swiggy shed 16 per cent.
On the earnings front, Eternal reported a 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹102 crore in Q3FY26, backed by a robust 202 per cent YoY jump in revenue at ₹16,315 crore.
Whereas, despite a 54 YoY growth in revenue at ₹6,148 crore, Swiggy's net loss expanded to ₹1,065 crore in Q3FY26 as against ₹799 crore reported in Q3FY25.
Post earnings, brokerages have maintained a positive stance
on both - Eternal and Swiggy - with potential target price of ₹420 on Eternal by BNP Paribas India, and up to ₹440 on Swiggy by analysts at Motilal Oswal. READ MORE
On Friday, as of 11:20 AM, Eternal declined 3.6 per cent to ₹287, and Swiggy was down 1.5 per cent at ₹333. Whereas, the Nifty 50 index had dropped 1 per cent to 25,567, and the broader Nifty 500 slipped 1.3 per cent. ALSO READ | Sensex sheds 3,000 pts in 9 days, Nifty tests 25,500; what next for market?
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan helps decode a trading strategy in Eternal and Swiggy amid the current market volatility.
Eternal stock outlook
Eternal
had corrected by approximately 30 per cent from its all-time high of ₹357 down to a floor of ₹251. This retracement pushed the stock into an oversold zone, where exhausted selling pressure finally gave way to a relief rally. Having successfully bounced from these lows, the stock is now showing signs of trend reversal, says Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
The analyst believes that Eternal is testing a major hurdle at ₹305, and a decisive break above this resistance can trigger fresh bullish momentum, potentially catapulting the price toward the ₹320 mark. This translates into a potential gain of 11.5 per cent from current levels. ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 800 pts; SMIDs fall 2%; 29 Sensex stocks in red
On the downside, Shah reckons that Eternal has established a reliable support zone between ₹280 - ₹275. The risk-to-reward ratio becomes highly favorable, in case the stock dips towards the support zone; whereas a strict stop-loss should be maintained at ₹265, suggests Shah.
Swiggy stock outlook
In the case of Swiggy
, Shah highlights that the sharp correction from its swing high of ₹420 to a recent low near ₹298 reflects a broader bearish trend, characterized by a classic lower-top and lower-bottom formation.
For a definitive structural reversal to occur, the stock must decisively break above the critical ₹420 swing high, warns Shah.
However, despite the long-term caution, Shah reckons that the short-term outlook has turned positive for Swiggy and is seen bouncing back from an oversold zone, finding support in ₹320 – ₹315 range.
This technical recovery suggests the potential for a relief rally to extend toward the ₹375 mark, a level that previously acted as a breakdown point is now expected to offer resistance, says Shah. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.