Here's your Bank Nifty trading guide by Kotak Securities' Sahaj Agrawal

Here's your Bank Nifty trading guide by Kotak Securities' Sahaj Agrawal

A Bull Call Spread is recommended to capture the anticipated rally while maintaining a defined risk-reward framework, says Sahaj Agrawal

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suggested Strategy:
  • Strategy: Bank Nifty Bull Call Spread
  • Expiry: May 29, 2025
  • Strikes: Buy 55,500 CE and Sell 56,500 CE
  • Net outflow: 350
  • Stop loss: 100
  • Strategy target: 800
 
Rationale:
  • Strong activity on Thursday, is a testimony of the strong sentimental undertone. Bank Nifty, which has been laggard so far, is now showing signs of strength.
  • A breakout from the congestion in the form of a “Bullish Flag” is observed above 55,300 levels. Though the setup has the potential to propel Bank Nifty to much higher levels, a quick move up to 56,500 is expected over the next few days on an immediate basis.
  • With volatility remaining on the higher side, a Bull Call Spread is recommended to capture the anticipated rally while maintaining a defined risk-reward framework.
F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy 
(This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives Research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 
 

Topics : Markets Investment strategy derivatives trading derivatives market DERIVATIVES STRATEGIES Bank Nifty F&O Strategies Trading strategies stock market trading

First Published: May 16 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

