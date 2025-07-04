F&O Strategy: Bull Spread trades on Nifty Midcap, Biocon explained

Bull Spread strategy on MIDCP NIFTY
Buy MIDCP NIFTY (31-July Expiry) 13,500 Call at ₹261 and simultaneously sell 13,700 Call at ₹165
- Long build-up is seen in the MIDCP NIFTY futures during the series till now, where open interest has risen by 3 per cent, with it rising by 1 per cent.
- The primary trend of the MIDCP NIFTY is positive as it is placed above its 50 and 100-day EMAs.
- It has been forming a bullish higher top, higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
- It has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the weekly charts.
- The short-term trend of the index is positive as it is placed above its 5,11, and 20-day EMAs.
Bull Spread strategy on Biocon
Buy Biocon (31-July Expiry) 380 Call at ₹9.4 and simultaneously sell 390 Call at ₹5.9
- Long build-up is seen in the Biocon Futures during the July series till now, where we have seen a 5 per cent rise in open interest with price rising by 7 per cent.
- Short-term trend remains positive, as the Biocon stock price is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMAs.
- The stock price has been forming a bullish higher top, higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
- RSI and MFI oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
