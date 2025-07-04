Home / Markets / News / F&O Strategy: Bull Spread trades on Nifty Midcap, Biocon explained

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread trades on Nifty Midcap, Biocon explained

Analyst at HDFC Securities have recommended a 'Bear Spread' Strategy on the Nifty MidCap index as it has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the weekly charts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Long build-up is seen in the Biocon Futures during the July series till now
Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bull Spread strategy on MIDCP NIFTY

Buy MIDCP NIFTY (31-July Expiry) 13,500 Call at ₹261 and simultaneously sell 13,700 Call at ₹165

Lot size: 140
Cost of the strategy: ₹96 (₹13,440 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹14,560, if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or above 13,700 on 31 July expiry.
Breakeven point: ₹13,596
Risk reward ratio: 1: 1.10
Approx margin required: ₹38,000

Also Read

Premium

Lodha stock tests 'Head & Shoulders' neckline support; check downside risk

Premium

Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Premium

How to trade HDFC group stocks: Buy, Sell or Hold? Here's what charts say

Premium

Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade?

Premium

2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details

 
Rationale:
  • Long build-up is seen in the MIDCP NIFTY futures during the series till now, where open interest has risen by 3 per cent, with it rising by 1 per cent.
  • The primary trend of the MIDCP NIFTY is positive as it is placed above its 50 and 100-day EMAs.
  • It has been forming a bullish higher top, higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
  • It has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the weekly charts.
  • The short-term trend of the index is positive as it is placed above its 5,11, and 20-day EMAs.
ALSO READ: Sebi bars Jane Street from markets, orders disgorgement of ₹4,844 crore

Bull Spread strategy on Biocon

Buy Biocon (31-July Expiry) 380 Call at ₹9.4 and simultaneously sell 390 Call at ₹5.9

Lot size: 2500
Cost of strategy: ₹3.5 (₹8750 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹16,250, if Bioson closes at or above ₹390 on 31 July expiry.
Breakeven point: ₹383.5
Risk reward ratio: 1:1.86
Approx margin required: ₹33,000
 
Rationale:
 
  • Long build-up is seen in the Biocon Futures during the July series till now, where we have seen a 5 per cent rise in open interest with price rising by 7 per cent.
  • Short-term trend remains positive, as the Biocon stock price is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMAs.
  • The stock price has been forming a bullish higher top, higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
  • RSI and MFI oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
 
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. 
 
(Disclamier: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs

Short-term hurdles for power stocks as monsoon stumbles

Nuvama downgrades Trent to 'Hold' on slower growth outlook; slashes target

Stocks to Watch Today, July 4: Piramal Pharma, RIL, Bajaj Fin, BoB, IEX

Stock calls, July 4: Natco Pharma, Sharda Cropchem among top stocks to buy

Topics :Market technicalsThe Smart InvestorStocks callsTechinical callsDerivative tradingDerivatives strategyMarkets Sensex Niftybiocon stock

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story