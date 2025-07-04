Stocks to Watch Today, July 4: Piramal Pharma, RIL, Bajaj Fin, BoB, IEX

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, July 4, 2025: Stock markets today could open flat-to-positive with GIFT Nifty futures trading 19 points higher at 25,528 at 6:55 AM.

Globally, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday morning after Wall Street gained on a better-than-expected jobs report eased investors' concerns of a slowdown in the US economy.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.83 per cent, and Nasdaq gained 1.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Piramal Pharma share price:

According to reports, private equity firm Carlyle Group could offload up to 10 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma through block deals today. The sale could amount to ₹2,600-2,700 crore.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price: BC Investments IV (Bain Capital) could sell a 2.4-per cent equity stake in the company via block deals, reports suggested. Bajaj Finance share price: Sharing an update on the April-June quarter (Q1FY26) business performance , Bajaj Finance said its new loans booked grew by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 13.49 million as compared to 10.97 million in Q1FY25. This took the total customer count to 106.51 million as compared to 88.11 million Y-o-Y. The NBFC added 4.69 million customers in Q1FY26. Further, Bajaj Finance's deposits book grew by 15 per cent to approximately ₹72,100 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹62,774 crore as of June 30, 2024.Assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent to approximately ₹441,400 crore at the end of the quarter.

Bank of Baroda share price: Bank of Baroda said its Global Advances rose 12.63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.07 trillion as in Q1FY26, while Domestic Advances increased 12.45 per cent to ₹9.91 trillion. Similarly, its Global Deposits jumped 9.13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14.36 trillion, and Domestic Deposits were up by 8.10 per cent to ₹12.04 trillion. Bandhan Bank share price: Bandhan Bank's Loans and Advances increased 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y, but fell 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q, to ₹133,635 crore at the end of June, 2025. Its Total Deposits, however, surged 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹154,664 crore. CASA deposits, however, declined around 6 per cent on a yearly basis and 12 per cent on quarterly basis.

AWL Agri Business share price: AWL Agri Business, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, said the company experienced a challenging quarter due to muted consumer demand, strategic consolidation of regional rice operations, the winding down of G2G rice sales, and fluctuations in edible oil prices. This led to a 4-per cent Y-o-Y decline in overall Q1FY26 volume, dragged by the rice category. That said, revenue rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher edible oil realisations. Marico share price: The owner of 'Parachute' and 'Saffola Oils' said underlying volume growth in the India business continued to improve sequentially and reached multi-quarter high in Q1, driven by continuous scale up of new businesses. Further, the International business delivered high-teen growth in constant currency.

Retail advances, RBL Bank said, were up by 7 perc cent Yo-Y- and 2 per cent Q-o-Q, while wholesale advances grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q for the quarter ended June 30. Vedanta share price: The Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta said that the company saw record quarterly alumina production of 587 kt (up 36 per cent Q-o-Q) at the Lanjigarh Refinery. Moreover, Zinc India recorded its highest-ever Q1 mined metal production at 265 kt, up 1 per cent Y-o-Y, while Zinc International production rose 50 per cent Y-o-Y and 12 per cent Q-o-Q. Vedanta also saw record production of Ferro Chrome (up 150 per cent Q-o-Q), with best-ever Ore production (66 per cent Q-o-Q).

Jindal Steel and Power share price: Sharing an update with the shareholders, Jindal Steel said the Government of Odisha has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the company for the grant of a 50-year Mining Lease for the Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block, located in Keonjhar District. The Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block comes with an Environmental Clearance capacity of 3 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) and a mineral deposit of 126.05 Million Tonnes. Godavari Biorefineries share price: The small-cap company has won a patent in Europe for its anticancer molecule. The patent is validated in Spain, the UK, and as a Unitary Patent.