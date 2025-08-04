Home / Markets / News / F&O volumes hit 8-month high in July despite ban on Jane Street

F&O volumes hit 8-month high in July despite ban on Jane Street

Derivatives volumes rose 10% in July, reaching an 8-month high, as retail and proprietary traders responded to increased market volatility despite the ban on Jane Street

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma
Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Despite a ban on US-based high-frequency trader Jane Street, derivatives volumes in July rose 10% month-on-month, reaching an 8-month high.
 
Analysts and experts said the increase in volumes may have been driven by proprietary and retail traders amid a spike in market volatility.
 
In July, the combined average daily turnover (ADTV) for both exchanges stood at Rs 381 trillion, the highest since November 2024, when the initial regulatory changes were introduced to curb the frenzy in the segment. Though still far below the peak of Rs 537 trillion in September 2024, experts believe the surge signals that volumes are picking up.
 
The rise is also notable as activity from high-frequency traders (HFTs), who are touted as ‘major liquidity providers’, may have cooled off amidst the ongoing probe into Jane Street.
 
“Because of the changing scenario or market dynamics, a lot of learning and re-learning has happened over the last one to two quarters. Market participants have adjusted to the changes, and momentum is picking up. We are in the growth phase. So, most of the leverage products could be in focus,” said Chandan Taparia, Head of Derivatives & Technical Research at Motilal Oswal.
 
He added that the impact on volumes would be clearer once the expiry days are swapped by the exchanges in August.
 
Meanwhile, the combined ADTV for the cash segment dropped 15% to Rs 1.02 trillion. Experts attributed the decline in cash market volumes to softness in stock prices. In July, the Nifty and Sensex both fell by 3%, while the broader Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices dropped 6.7% and 4%, respectively.
 
According to the NSE Market Pulse report, the number of individual investors in equity derivatives dropped to around 3 million, down from the peak of 5.2 million in June 2024. Brokers believe the individual investor count may have risen in July, based on the ADTV trend.
 
Market players noted that despite volatility, retail participation has been significant.
 
“Earlier, when there was high volatility, retail participation used to drop drastically. Now, we are witnessing that retail participation is quite buoyant in this market—despite all the concerns on losses by retail traders. There has been a surge in activity from proprietary desks also, as they seek to take advantage of the volatility,” said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.
 
Amit Chandra, Assistant Vice President at HDFC Securities, said participation rose amid the volatility triggered by global events.
 
“On the last expiry on Thursday, the NSE recorded volumes of Rs 90,000 crore in premium terms—its highest. This was a function of high volatility, along with the fact that it was both a weekly and monthly expiry, and some unwinding by HFTs. This is not the new normal, but the volume has suddenly gone up due to higher implied volatility.”

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Futures & Optionsfutures tradingTradersJane Street

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

