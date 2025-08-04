Morgan Stanley raises Sensex target to 89K by June 2026, implies 10% upside

Morgan Stanley has raised Sensex target to 89,000 by June 2026, implying an upside of 10 per cent from current levels. The previous target was 82,000, while the 30-share blue chip index last closed at 81,019.

The brokerage has noted that the soft earnings growth patch that began with the second quarter of financial year 2025 appears to be ending, but the market is likely not yet convinced.

“Supporting a turn in growth is a dovish central bank, but confidence in it may need better clarity on the external growth environment and GST rate rationalisation,” the note said.

A final trade deal with the US, more capital expenditure announcements, an acceleration in loans, uniform improvement in high-frequency data, and improving trade with China could act as catalysts, the brokerage said. “While FPI portfolio positioning is at its weakest since the data started in 2000, our view remains that India's low beta implies outperformance in a global bear market but underperformance in a bull market. Downside risks arise from slowing global growth and worsening geopolitics (with a rise in oil prices and/ or continuing disruption in supply chains like rare earth/fertilisers),” the note said. Morgan Stanley said it is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials, and underweight on energy, materials, utilities, and healthcare.