Force Motors rises 3% after reporting February sales; Check out details

Force Motors shares jumped 3.4 per cent in Wednesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 7,405 per share. The stock climbed after the company reported its February sales data.

In its February sales report, Force Motors' overall sales including exports and domestic sales increased 46.28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 3,600 units as compared to 2,461 units.

ALSO READ: RVNL share price up 6% on bagging Rs 729-cr order from HP State Electricity The domestic sales which included Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Utility Vehicles (UV), and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) in February stood at 3,521 units up from 2,366 units a year ago. This was a rise of 48.81 per cent Y-o-Y.

The exports of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Utility Vehicles (UV), and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) for February stood at 79 units as compared to 95 units a year ago which was a decline of 16.84 per cent.

The company noted that LCV sale for February 2025 included 1,033 vehicles sold against order from Uttar Pradesh Government for supply of 2,429 vehicles.

In January 2025, the company sold 3,597 units of small commercial vehicles (SCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), utility vehicles (UV) and sports utility vehicles (SUV), up 20.34 per cent, as compared to 2,989 units a year ago.

Meanwhile, SCV, SUV, LCV and UV domestic sales in January 2025 increased 39.27 per cent to 3,493 units as compared to 2,508 units a year ago. However, company's SCV, SUV, LCV and UV export decreased 78.37 per cent to 104 units as compared to 481 units a year ago. Force Motors discontinued tractor business effective from March 31, 2024.

In the past one year, Force Motors shares have gained 21.3 per cent against Sensex's decline of 0.93 per cent.