Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Force Motors shares zoom 10%; here's what is driving rally in stock

Force Motors shares zoom 10%; here's what is driving rally in stock

The report showed Force Motors' January sale of small commercial vehicles (SCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), utility vehicles (UV) and sports utility vehicles (SUV) increased 20.34 per cent

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Force Motors shares jumped 10.3 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at Rs 7,057.95 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the company released its January sales data. 
 
Around 12:24 PM, Force Motors share price was up 5.84 per cent at Rs 6,767 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 78,424.08. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,819.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 10,272.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 3,990.1 per share. 
 
The company released its January update during market hours. The report showed Force Motors' January sale of small commercial vehicles (SCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), utility vehicles (UV) and sports utility vehicles (SUV) increased 20.34 per cent at 3,597 units as compared to 2,989 units a year ago. 
 
 
SCV, SUV, LCV and UV domestic sales in January 2025 increased 39.27 per cent to 3,493 units as compared to 2,508 units a year ago. However, company's SCV, SUV, LCV and UV export decreased 78.37 per cent to 104 units as compared to 481 units a year ago. Force Motors discontinued tractor business effective from March 31, 2024.
 
In December, Force Motors' SCV, SUV, LCV and UV domestic sales fell 8.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 1,985 units in December from 2,159 units a year ago. However, it increased 14.3 per cent from November's sale of 1,736 units. The company's domestic sale of tractors stood at 15 units.  

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Force Motors share price rises 14% in two days; soars 94% in one year

ambulance

Force Motors bags order for supply of 2,429 ambulances to UP Health Dept

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Why have Force Motors shares hit 20% upper circuit in trade today?

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall today; Info Edge okays stock split; ITC Hotels up 2%

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi Assembly elections LIVE news: Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote; 19.95% voter turnout recorded

 
Additionally, its export of SCV, SUV, LCV and UV fell 84.35 per cent Y-o-Y to 51 units as compared to 326 units. All together, the company's total sales fell 18.07 per cent to 2,036 units against 2,485 a year ago. However, it rose 8 per cent from November's sale of 1,885 units.
 
Besides, on January 2, 2025, Force Motors bagged an order for the supply of 2,429 units of ambulances to the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh. In a regulatory filing, the company said the order is for supply of 2,429 units of BS-VI diesel ambulance to the department. The order is to be executed between December 2024 and March 2025, it said without disclosing the value of the order.
 
In the past one year, Force Motors shares have gained 57.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent. 

More From This Section

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

pharma

Eris Life soars 13% on strong Q3 revenue; Co reduces debt ahead of guidance

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Nykaa Q3 preview: PAT likely to zoom 178% QoQ, revenue 21%, say analysts

trading, market, stocks

Info Edge stock split news: naukri.com parent shares rise; key details

Titan

Weak margin in Q3 show drags Titan share price 4%; analysts weigh in

Topics : Force Motors Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Buzzing stocks stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon