Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RVNL share price up 8% on bagging Rs 729-cr order from HP State Electricity

RVNL share price up 8% on bagging Rs 729-cr order from HP State Electricity

Under the contract, RVNL will develop and distribute infrastructure at central zone of Himachal Pradesh. The order is worth over Rs 729 crore and has to be completed within two years

Train, Indian Railway

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shares jumped 7.7 per cent in Wednesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 351.55 per share. The northward movement in the stock came after the civil construction company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). 
 
Around 9:51 AM, RVNL share price was up 5.17 per cent at Rs 343 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.76 per cent at 73,546.58. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 71,516.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 647 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 213 per share. 
 
 
Under the contract, RVNL will develop and distribute infrastructure at central zone of Himachal Pradesh. The order is worth over Rs 729 crore and has to be completed within two years. 
 
"It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received Letter of Acceptance from HPSEBL for “Development of Distribution Infrastructure at central zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme (Loss Reduction Work)," the filing read. 
 
In February, RVNL bagged Rs 554 crore order from  Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka). Under the contract, the company was supposed to construct nine stations i.e. Elevated (1 No.) and At-Grade (8 Nos.) BSRP Stations of Corridor-4A at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, March 5: Adani Wilmar, Coforge, Biocon, Ola Electric, RVNL

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Broader mkt stages recovery; Nifty SmallCap, MidCap indices rally up to 3%

Indian Railway

RVNL share price zooms 14% after company bags order worth Rs 554 crore

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

RVNL share price slips 7% on posting weak Q3; Check out details here

BSE

Q3 results today: RVNL, Glenmark Pharma, MTNL to post earnings on Feb 14

 
In Q3, RVNL posted a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.58 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 358.57 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue, however, declined by 2.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,567.38 crore as compared to Rs 4,689.33 crore a year ago. 
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), during the quarter, stood at Rs 239 crore as compared to Rs 249 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin declined to 5.2 per cent from 5.3 per cent in Q3 FY24. 
 
In the past one year, RVNL shares have gained 37.3 per cent against Sensex's decline of 0.93 per cent. 

More From This Section

ipo listinhg

Shreenath Paper IPO listing: shares list at 20% discount on BSE SME

Donald Trump

Reciprocal tariffs: India, Thailand most impacted in Asia, says Nomura

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty near 22,250; Coforge rises 10%, BSE slumps 9%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Coforge hits upper circuit as board approves stock split, acquisition

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Welspun Specialty stock hits 5% upper circuit on Rs 232-cr order win

Topics : Rail Vikas Nigam Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Balaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon