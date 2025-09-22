Solid debut! TechD Cybersecurity lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit

TechD Cybersecurity IPO listing today, TechD Cybersecurity share price: Shares of Cybersecurity services provider Shares of Cybersecurity services provider TechD Cybersecurity made a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform on Monday, September 22, hitting the upper circuit within minutes of listing and continuing their upward momentum.

TechD Cybersecurity shares were listed at ₹366.70 apiece, representing a 90 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹193 per share. Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME IPO listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.

After listing, the shares gained an additional 5 per cent, surging a total of 99.48 per cent from the issue price to reach the upper circuit of ₹385 on the NSE SME. During the session, nearly 0.26 million shares, valued at ₹10.14 crore, exchanged hands.

ALSO READ: Atlanta Electricals IPO opens today: GMP up 19%; should you subscribe? TechD Cybersecurity's market debut aligned closely with grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, TechD Cybersecurity’s unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹403 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹210, or approximately 108.81 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. TechD Cybersecurity IPO details The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 2 million equity shares, worth ₹38.99 crore. There was no offer-for-sale component. Priced between ₹183 and ₹193 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares, the IPO saw overwhelming demand from investors. The public issue was oversubscribed by a whopping 718.37 times, according to data from the NSE.