Solid debut! TechD Cybersecurity lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit

TechD Cybersecurity shares were listed at ₹366.70 apiece, representing a 90 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹193 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
TechD Cybersecurity IPO listing today, TechD Cybersecurity share price: Shares of Cybersecurity services provider TechD Cybersecurity made a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform on Monday, September 22, hitting the upper circuit within minutes of listing and continuing their upward momentum.
 
TechD Cybersecurity shares were listed at ₹366.70 apiece, representing a 90 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹193 per share. Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME IPO listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.
 
After listing, the shares gained an additional 5 per cent, surging a total of 99.48 per cent from the issue price to reach the upper circuit of ₹385 on the NSE SME. During the session, nearly 0.26 million shares, valued at ₹10.14 crore, exchanged hands.
 
TechD Cybersecurity's market debut aligned closely with grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, TechD Cybersecurity’s unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹403 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹210, or approximately 108.81 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.  ALSO READ: Atlanta Electricals IPO opens today: GMP up 19%; should you subscribe?

TechD Cybersecurity IPO details

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 2 million equity shares, worth ₹38.99 crore. There was no offer-for-sale component. Priced between ₹183 and ₹193 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares, the IPO saw overwhelming demand from investors. The public issue was oversubscribed by a whopping 718.37 times, according to data from the NSE.
 
The subscription window to bid for the TechD Cybersecurity IPO was open from September 15 to September 17, 2025.
 
TechD Cybersecurity plans to use the funds raised through the public issue for investment in human resources, capital expenditure for setting up a global security operation centre (GSOC) at Ahmedabad, as well as for general corporate purposes.
 

About TechD Cybersecurity

TechD Cybersecurity is a customer-centric cybersecurity solutions provider delivering end-to-end services to enterprises to help businesses stay secure in the digital world. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) solutions, Cyber Program Managed Services, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Compliance Services, Specialised Services, and Staff Augmentation Services tailored to meet diverse client needs.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

