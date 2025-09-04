Home / Markets / News / GHV Infra shares rise on winning ₹120-crore order, fixing bonus record date

GHV Infra shares rise on winning ₹120-crore order, fixing bonus record date

GHV Infra Projects shares rose 2.4 per cent on Thursday, registering an intra-day high at ₹1,401 per share on BSE; Check details

share market, stock market
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GHV Infra Projects shares rose 2.4 per cent on Thursday and registered an intra-day high at ₹1,401 per share on BSE. At 10:36 AM, on BSE, GHV Infra Projects’ share price was trading 1.6 per cent higher at ₹1,390 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.57 per cent at 81,026.39.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,003.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,779.35 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹19.78.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Why did GHV Infra Projects shares rise in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after two new developments. First, the company received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from GHV (India) Private Limited for engineering and construction of the Integrated Redevelopment of Railway Station of South Eastern Railway, in Jharkhand.
 
The contract is valued at ₹120 crore and is to be completed within a period of three years from the commencement date as per the contract. 
 
“We wish to inform you that GHV Infra Projects Limited (‘the Company’) has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from GHV (India) Private Limited for Engineering and Construction of Integrated Redevelopment of Railway Station of South Eastern Railway, at Jharkhand,” the filing read. 
 
Secondly, BSE granted approval to issue 4,32,45,000 bonus equity shares of ₹5 each in the ratio of 3:2. 
 
“We wish to inform you that BSE Limited vide its letter reference no. LOD/BONUS/BN-IP/SS/806/2025-26 dated September 2, 2025 has granted the In-principle approval in terms of Regulation 28(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for issue and proposed allotment of not exceeding 4,32,45,000 Bonus equity shares of ₹5 each in the ratio of 3(Three) new equity share for
every 2(Two) existing equity shares held in the company,” the filing read. 
 
The company fixed the record date for bonus shares as September 16, 2025. 
 
GHV Infra Projects Limited offers comprehensive solutions across key sectors, showcasing expertise in Transportation, Energy & Environment, Social & Commercial, and Industrial infrastructure. The company provides end-to-end services, including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations, delivering excellence at every stage.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares higher after Wall Street steadies itself as Alphabet rallies

GST benefits priced-in by markets; analysts share investment strategy ahead

Nifty up 200 pts on GST boost; time to sell the rally? What charts suggests

HUL, Nestle: FMCG stocks rise up to 7% on GST reforms; analysts weigh

Auto stocks rally on GST 2.0; Emkay sees M&M, Maruti as top beneficiaries

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyNSE NiftyBSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story