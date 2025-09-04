GHV Infra shares rise on winning ₹120-crore order, fixing bonus record date

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,003.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,779.35 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹19.78.

The buying on the counter came after two new developments. First, the company received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from GHV (India) Private Limited for engineering and construction of the Integrated Redevelopment of Railway Station of South Eastern Railway, in Jharkhand.

The contract is valued at ₹120 crore and is to be completed within a period of three years from the commencement date as per the contract.

“We wish to inform you that GHV Infra Projects Limited (‘the Company’) has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from GHV (India) Private Limited for Engineering and Construction of Integrated Redevelopment of Railway Station of South Eastern Railway, at Jharkhand,” the filing read.

Secondly, BSE granted approval to issue 4,32,45,000 bonus equity shares of ₹5 each in the ratio of 3:2.

“We wish to inform you that BSE Limited vide its letter reference no. LOD/BONUS/BN-IP/SS/806/2025-26 dated September 2, 2025 has granted the In-principle approval in terms of Regulation 28(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for issue and proposed allotment of not exceeding 4,32,45,000 Bonus equity shares of ₹5 each in the ratio of 3(Three) new equity share for