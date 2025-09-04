GHV Infra shares rise on winning ₹120-crore order, fixing bonus record date
GHV Infra Projects shares rose 2.4 per cent on Thursday, registering an intra-day high at ₹1,401 per share on BSE; Check detailsSI Reporter Mumbai
GHV Infra Projects shares rose 2.4 per cent on Thursday and registered an intra-day high at ₹1,401 per share on BSE. At 10:36 AM, on BSE, GHV Infra Projects’ share price
was trading 1.6 per cent higher at ₹1,390 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.57 per cent at 81,026.39.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,003.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,779.35 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹19.78. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
Why did GHV Infra Projects shares rise in trade?
The buying on the counter came after two new developments. First, the company received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from GHV (India) Private Limited for engineering and construction of the Integrated Redevelopment of Railway Station of South Eastern Railway, in Jharkhand.
The contract is valued at ₹120 crore and is to be completed within a period of three years from the commencement date as per the contract.
“We wish to inform you that GHV Infra Projects Limited (‘the Company’) has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from GHV (India) Private Limited for Engineering and Construction of Integrated Redevelopment of Railway Station of South Eastern Railway, at Jharkhand,” the filing read.
Secondly, BSE granted approval to issue 4,32,45,000 bonus equity shares of ₹5 each in the ratio of 3:2.
“We wish to inform you that BSE Limited vide its letter reference no. LOD/BONUS/BN-IP/SS/806/2025-26 dated September 2, 2025 has granted the In-principle approval in terms of Regulation 28(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for issue and proposed allotment of not exceeding 4,32,45,000 Bonus equity shares of ₹5 each in the ratio of 3(Three) new equity share for
every 2(Two) existing equity shares held in the company,” the filing read.
The company fixed the record date for bonus shares as September 16, 2025.
GHV Infra Projects Limited offers comprehensive solutions across key sectors, showcasing expertise in Transportation, Energy & Environment, Social & Commercial, and Industrial infrastructure. The company provides end-to-end services, including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations, delivering excellence at every stage.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices