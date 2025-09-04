HUL, Nestle: FMCG stocks rise up to 7% on GST reforms; analysts weigh

Sitharaman said the reform was not only about rationalising rates. “It’s also on structural reforms and for ease of living. We have corrected the inverted duty structure problems. We have resolved classification-related issues, and we have ensured that there is stability and predictability about the GST,” she said.

Items such as ultra-high temperature milk, paneer, and all Indian breads (roti and pcolaratha) will attract nil GST, down from 5 per cent.

As part of the rate rationalisation for the common man, GST on household articles such as soap, toothpaste, namkeen, chocolates, and coffee will now fall to 5 per cent from either 12 per cent or 18 per cent.

On the downside, the Council announced a 40 per cent GST on all tobacco-related products such as pan masala, cigarettes, and bidi, as well as aerated water, caffeinated beverages, and carbonated drinks.

The new rates will take effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri.

Analysts view

Kranthi Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, is bullish on the FMCG sector as he believes that the stocks have been in a consolidation phase for a while.

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage JM Financial Institutional Securities turned ‘Overweight’ on consumption stocks, in a report dated Sepember 2, 2025, on the bank of the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking robust steps to boost consumption via income tax cuts, interest rate cuts, an increase in banking system liquidity and the proposed GST rate reduction.