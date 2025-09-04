Nifty up 200 pts on GST boost; time to sell the rally? What charts suggest

In case of a breakout, the Nifty Smallcap index can potentially zoom to 18,350 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around 17,300, 17,450 and 18,050 levels. On the flip side, in case the breakout fails, the Smallcap index could drop to 16,000 levels, with interim support anticipated around the 20-DMA, which stands at 16,811 and the 200-DMA at 16,476.