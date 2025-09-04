Nifty up 200 pts on GST boost; time to sell the rally? What charts suggest

Trading strategy in Sensex, Nifty post GST reforms
NiftyCurrent Level: 24,900 Likely Target: 25,900 / 23,660 Upside Potential: 4% Downside Risk: 5% Support: 24,700; 24,400; 24,087 Resistance: 25,065; 25,250; 25,600 At present levels, the Nifty is barely 160-odd points from its key short-term hurdle, which stands at 25,065. Among the key momentum oscillators, the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) has shown a positive crossover, supported by a favourably placed Relative Strength Index (RSI).
SensexCurrent Level: 81,200 Likely Target: 84,240 / 78,770 Upside Potential: 3.7% Downside Risk: 3% Support: 81,055; 80,760; 80,400 Resistance: 81,900; 82,300; 83,250; 83,850 The BSE Sensex is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the index holds above 80,400 levels. On the upside, the index can potentially rally to 84,240 levels, with interim resistance likely around 81,900, 82,300, 83,250 and 83,850 levels. Break and sustained quote below 80,400 levels can negate the positive bias. Interim support can be expected around 81,055 and 80,760 levels. Breakdown below 80,400 can possibly trigger a slide towards 78,770 levels.
Nifty Midcap 150Current Level: 21,340 Likely Target: 23,250 / 19,550 Upside Potential: 9% Downside Risk: 8.4% Support: 21,170; 21,085; 20,450; 20,065 Resistance: 21,520; 21,650; 22,050; 22,450 The Nifty Midcap 150 index today opened at the threshold of the short-term hurdle, which stands at 21,520, and has since pared gains to quote around 21,340 levels. The daily chart shows that the Midcap index has been trading below this key hurdle since the breakdown on June 18, 2025. The Nifty Midcap index needs to close above 21,520 levels in order to signal a fresh uptrend.
Nifty Smallcap 250Current Level: 17,023 Likely Target: 18,350 / 16,000 Upside Potential: 7.8% Downside Risk: 6% Support: 16,811; 16,476 Resistance: 17,118; 17,300; 17,450; 18,050 The Nifty Smallcap index crossed the trend line hurdle, which stands at 17,118, as it reached an intra-day high of 17,160 today. The Smallcap, however, needs to close above the same for the trend to reverse.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app