Lupin share price increases on rolling out eye medication; details here

Lupin share price: Pharmaceutical company Lupin share price rose as much as 1.31 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,955 per share on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Around 10:20 AM, Lupin share price continued to trade higher, up 1.07 per cent at ₹1,950.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 82,456.51 levels.

Why did Lupin share price rise today?

Lupin’s share price rose today after the company announced the launch of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent, in the US market.

In a press release, the company said, “Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent, in the United States. Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent is bioequivalent to Lotemax Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent, of Bausch & Lomb Inc.”

The drug is a generic version of Bausch & Lomb’s Lotemax, and is used to treat steroid-responsive inflammatory conditions of the eye, including conjunctivitis, keratitis, iritis, and post-operative inflammation. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates According to IQVIA MAT data for May 2025, the reference listed drug (RLD) Lotemax had estimated annual sales of around USD 55 million in the US. Lupin Q4 results The pharma major Lupin reported a 112.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit at ₹782.4 crore for Q4FY25, compared to ₹368.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,671 crore, up from ₹4,961 crore in Q4FY24. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 8.9 per cent and revenue slipped 1.7 per cent.

Operationally, Ebitda grew 34.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,371 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved to 24.8 per cent from 21 per cent in the same quarter last year. About Lupin Lupin is among the leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical companies headquartered in Mumbai, known for its expertise in developing and commercialising generic and branded formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). With operations spanning over 100 countries, including key markets like the US, India, South Africa, and regions across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, Lupin has established itself as a global player.