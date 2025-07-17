Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Angel One share price rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

Angel One share price rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

Angel One share price gained 2 per cent logging an intraday high at ₹2,778 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after posting Q1FY26 results

Angel One

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel One shares rose 2.2 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹2,778 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after posting Q1FY26 results
 
At 9:35 AM, Angel One share price was trading 0.8 per cent higher at ₹2,738.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was up 0.11 per cent at 2,738.4. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹24,801.39 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,503.15 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,941 per share.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Angel One Q1FY26 results

In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Angel One's profit after tax (PAT) declined to ₹114.5 crore, down 60.9 per cent, as compared to ₹292.7 crore a year ago. 
 
 
Its revenue for the quarter also declined 19 per cent to ₹1,140.5 crore as compared to ₹1,405.5 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, the revenue rose 8 per cent.

Also Read

Angel One

Angel One posts lower quarterly profit on derivative trading curbs

PremiumStock market

Jane Street crackdown: BSE stock faces 20% downside risk, charts suggest

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nuvama, Angel One, BSE slide up to 7% after Sebi ban on Jane Street

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Groww widens lead over Angel One as retail broking race intensifies

Angel One

Here's why Angel One share price is buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 5

 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October last year raised the entry barrier for derivatives trading by nearly tripling the minimum trading lot size and limiting weekly options contracts to one per exchange, making it more costly to trade in the asset class.
 
The move, aimed at curbing speculative retail trading, raised concerns about near-term pressure on volumes and revenue for brokers heavily reliant on derivatives' turnover.  ALSO READ | Tech Mahindra shares drop 2% as Q1 miss sparks concerns over margin target

Angel One Q1 results analysis: Motilal Oswal 

The Q1 results were in line with the brokerage's estimates. In 1QFY26, the industry witnessed a slight recovery after the regulatory impact on F&O, supported by a stable market environment and cash delivery brokerage, which contributed to Angel One’s top line growth. 
 
However, elevated employee expenses and increased IPL spends weighed on its bottom line. The new business of loan distribution gained strong traction during the quarter. Other new businesses, such as the distribution of fixed deposits, wealth management, and AMC, are likely to gain traction over the medium term. The brokerage will review the stock after its earnings call. 
 
Meanwhile, Kranti Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills securities Pvt ltd suggests "holding" Angel One stock at the current levels.   
According to Bathini, broking stocks are expected to consolidate due to the Sebi norms on the derivative markets. Broking companies derive substantial revenues from the derivative markets, so Sebi's move can be an overhang for these stocks, including Angel One medium-to-short term. 
  Technically, Angel One is witnessing resistance near its falling trendline, while the 20 EMA is on the verge of a bearish crossover with the 50 EMA, signaling a cautious outlook. Moreover, declining volume indicates a lack of buying interest at higher levels, said Drumil Vithlani, technical research analyst, Bonanza.
 
He added: Structurally, the stock remains weak as long as it trades below ₹2,885, which marked a breakdown zone at the start of the July series. On the downside, immediate support lies at ₹2,660, and a breach below this level could open the door for further downside towards ₹2,600 in the near term.  ALSO READ | SBI up 1%, hits highest level in calendar year 2025 on fund raising plan

About Angel One

Established in 1996, Angel One (formerly Angel Broking) is among the leading retail stockbroking and financial services firms in India, founded and chaired by Dinesh Thakkar. 
 
The company provides a broad suite of offerings, including equities, derivatives, mutual funds, insurance, and personal loans. 

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra drops 2% after Q1 miss; margin woes ahead or chance to buy?

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 190 pts, Nifty below 25,200; Angel One up 2%, Tech Mahindra down 2%

Stock market

Emcure Pharma, Sanofi India shares edge higher; what's behind the move?

PremiumTech Mahindra

Will Tech Mahindra stock rise or fall post Q1 performance; chart check

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI stock hits highest level in CY-2025 on QIP plan; more upside ahead?

Topics : Angel one Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Q1 results The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon