TitanCurrent Price: ₹3,434 Likely Target: ₹3,900 / ₹3,000 Upside Potential: 13.6% Downside Risk: 12.6% Support: ₹3,395; ₹3,216 Resistance: ₹3,520; ₹3,667; ₹3,725; ₹3,850 Titan stock witnessed a near 12 per cent intra-month fall in September, and at present trades with a 5.4 per cent loss this month. In the process, the stock which briefly dipped below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), has bounced back above the same long-term average.
Kalyan JewellersCurrent Price: ₹459 Likely Target: ₹390 Downside Risk: 15% Support: ₹432; ₹415 Resistance: ₹480; ₹494; ₹500 Kalyan Jewellers has witnessed a dismal run on the bourses so far in 2025, with the stock down nearly 39 per cent. The near-term bias at the counter seems clearly negative as long as the stock sustains below ₹500, with near resistance visible at ₹480 and ₹494 levels.
Thangamayil JewelleryCurrent Price: ₹2,006 Likely Target: ₹2,400 Upside Potential: 19.6% Support: ₹1,975; ₹1,917; ₹1,882 Resistance: ₹2,060; ₹2,160; ₹2,250 Thangamayil Jewellery has declined 11 per cent so far this month. At present the stock is seen trading near its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,975; below which stands the 200-DMA at ₹1,918. The near-term bias at the counter can be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,882.
Muthoot FinanceCurrent Price: ₹3,085 Likely Target: ₹3,500 Upside Potential: 13.5% Support: ₹3,013; ₹2,960; ₹2,905 Resistance: ₹3,160; ₹3,290; ₹3,395 Muthoot Finance stock hit a new life-time high in trades Tuesday, and has zoomed 50 per cent thus far in the year 2025. The stock looks favourably placed on the charts across time-frames, with the near-term trend likely to be positive above ₹2,905 levels. Interim support is seen at ₹3,013 and ₹2,960 levels.
Manappuram FinanceCurrent Price: ₹283 Likely Target: ₹332 Upside Potential: 17.3% Support: ₹275 ₹262; ₹250; ₹242 Resistance: ₹297; ₹310; ₹321 Manappuram Finance has rallied over 51 per cent so far this year, and can potentially gain another 17.3 per cent as the stock aims to reach ₹332 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹297, ₹310 and ₹321 levels.
