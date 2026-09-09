Graphite India shares skyrocket 16% to fresh 52-week high; here's why

Why is GrafTech International raising prices?

A press release by the company stated that the price increase reflects the continued need to restore graphite electrode pricing to sustainable levels that support ongoing investment in production capabilities and reliable long-term supply for customers. The current hike builds on the pricing action announced by GrafTech in March 2026, wherein graphite electrode prices were raised by a minimum of $600 to $1,200 per metric ton.

Increased electrode prices would mean better margins and realisation for the company. According to the company's Q1 investor presentation, Graphite India has a manufacturing capacity of 80,000 tonnes per annum, making it the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes.Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that Graphite India demonstrates a strong bullish breakout above horizontal resistance at ₹800 on massive volume expansion."Look for a retest entry near ₹800–₹810, keeping a stop loss below ₹770 to limit risk. Initial target sits at ₹920–₹950, with potential expansion toward ₹1,000. Price trades well above all key moving averages, supported by an RSI pushing past 70, confirming powerful momentum," he added.