Gujarat Pipavav rises 3% on securing this deal from ONGC; key details here

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (the Company) has received a letter dated September 214, 2025 from ONGC notifying of the award of contract for hiring the port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for a period of five years from 1 st October 2025.”

The company said this letter will lead to a formal agreement with ONGC.

Under the arrangement, Gujarat Pipavav will offer marine support and storage facilities at the port as ONGC sets up its offshore supply base there.

Gujarat Pipavav Port, operated by APM Terminals, is India’s first private port, located on the southwest coast of Gujarat. Developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the port serves as a key gateway connecting India to major global markets, including the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Far East.