HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 78.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 601.77 croreNet profit of HBL Engineering rose 78.89% to Rs 143.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 601.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 520.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales601.77520.11 16 OPM %31.8821.24 -PBDT205.16114.06 80 PBT193.62103.22 88 NP143.2780.09 79
